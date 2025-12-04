flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1603-1604) "First bust" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1603-1604) "First bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1603-1604) "First bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight0,97 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • Denomination2 Pence (Halfgroat)
  • Yearno date (1603-1604)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:220 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1603-1604) "First bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1603-1604) "First bust". This silver coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 21353 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 850. Bidding took place January 13, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction St James’s - December 4, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
347 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction CNG - November 12, 2025
SellerCNG
DateNovember 12, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 225 USD
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction Agora - September 30, 2025
SellerAgora
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 17, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateSeptember 17, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - March 9, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateMarch 9, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction Spink - January 31, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 31, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 11, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateDecember 11, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 8, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction CNG - August 28, 2024
SellerCNG
DateAugust 28, 2024
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 16, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
SellerCNG
DateMay 18, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction Spink - July 14, 2021
SellerSpink
DateJuly 14, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
SellerCNG
DateApril 21, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
SellerCNG
DateApril 21, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 3, 2020
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 21, 2019
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateNovember 21, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - April 24, 2019
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateApril 24, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - March 11, 2026
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateMarch 11, 2026
ConditionF
To auction

How much is the silver coin of James I 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1603-1604) "First bust"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1603-1604) "First bust" is 220 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1603-1604) "First bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1603-1604) "First bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1603-1604) "First bust"?

To sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1603-1604) "First bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

