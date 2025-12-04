2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1603-1604) "First bust" (United Kingdom, James I)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight0,97 g
- Diameter18 mm
- EdgePlain
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodJames I
- Denomination2 Pence (Halfgroat)
- Yearno date (1603-1604)
- RulerJames I (King of England)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1603-1604) "First bust". This silver coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 21353 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 850. Bidding took place January 13, 2023.
How much is the silver coin of James I 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1603-1604) "First bust"?
According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1603-1604) "First bust" is 220 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1603-1604) "First bust"?
The information on the current value of the British coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1603-1604) "First bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1603-1604) "First bust"?
To sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1603-1604) "First bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.