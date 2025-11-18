flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: TimeLine Auctions

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight0,45 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationPenny
  • Yearno date (1619-1625)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:170 USD
Auction sales chart Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (19)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage". This silver coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1166 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 300. Bidding took place June 26, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stephen Album - November 18, 2025
SellerStephen Album
DateNovember 18, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
United Kingdom Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction CNG - February 5, 2025
SellerCNG
DateFebruary 5, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
275 $
Price in auction currency 275 USD
United Kingdom Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction CNG - June 12, 2024
SellerCNG
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Heritage - November 17, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 17, 2022
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Heritage - November 3, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 3, 2022
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Heritage - October 20, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 20, 2022
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
SellerCNG
DateMay 18, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction CNG - March 11, 2022
SellerCNG
DateMarch 11, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stephen Album - September 27, 2020
SellerStephen Album
DateSeptember 27, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Davissons Ltd. - December 11, 2019
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateDecember 11, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 3, 2019
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateDecember 3, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction CNG - June 27, 2018
SellerCNG
DateJune 27, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Heritage - March 23, 2017
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 23, 2017
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction CNG - January 18, 2017
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 18, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
SellerKünker
DateOctober 20, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Spink - September 26, 2016
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 26, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Agora - January 12, 2016
SellerAgora
DateJanuary 12, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2007
SellerGoldberg
DateMay 30, 2007
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******

How much is the silver coin of James I Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" is 170 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage"?

To sell the Penny no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
