flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Sixpence 1603 "First bust" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Sixpence 1603 "First bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Sixpence 1603 "First bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight3 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationSixpence
  • Year1603
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:540 USD
Auction sales chart Sixpence 1603 "First bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (84)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1603 "First bust". This silver coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1256 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,300. Bidding took place January 14, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sixpence 1603 "First bust" at auction Katz - January 4, 2026
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 4, 2026
ConditionVF
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 81 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1603 "First bust" at auction Stack's - November 4, 2025
SellerStack's
DateNovember 4, 2025
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 200 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1603 "First bust" at auction St James’s - November 1, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateNovember 1, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1603 "First bust" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1603 "First bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - July 23, 2025
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateJuly 23, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1603 "First bust" at auction NOONANS - April 30, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1603 "First bust" at auction Rio de la Plata - March 14, 2025
SellerRio de la Plata
DateMarch 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1603 "First bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - March 12, 2025
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateMarch 12, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1603 "First bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1603 "First bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1603 "First bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 8, 2024
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateSeptember 8, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1603 "First bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - June 26, 2024
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateJune 26, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1603 "First bust" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1603 "First bust" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1603 "First bust" at auction St James’s - October 17, 2023
SellerSt James’s
DateOctober 17, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1603 "First bust" at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 5, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1603 "First bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 31, 2022
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateAugust 31, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1603 "First bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 31, 2022
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateAugust 31, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1603 "First bust" at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
SellerKatz
DateJuly 28, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1603 "First bust" at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
SellerSpink
DateJuly 5, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1603 "First bust" at auction CNG - March 11, 2022
SellerCNG
DateMarch 11, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of James I Sixpence 1603 "First bust"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Sixpence 1603 "First bust" is 540 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sixpence 1603 "First bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Sixpence 1603 "First bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sixpence 1603 "First bust"?

To sell the Sixpence 1603 "First bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

