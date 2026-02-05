United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952
Sixpence 1606 "Third bust" (United Kingdom, James I)
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight3 g
- Diameter26 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodJames I
- DenominationSixpence
- Year1606
- RulerJames I (King of England)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
