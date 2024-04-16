flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Sixpence 1608 "Fourth bust" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Sixpence 1608 "Fourth bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Sixpence 1608 "Fourth bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight3 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationSixpence
  • Year1608
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:210 USD
Auction sales chart Sixpence 1608 "Fourth bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1608 "Fourth bust". This silver coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1516 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sixpence 1608 "Fourth bust" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
United Kingdom Sixpence 1608 "Fourth bust" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionVF35 PCGS
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1608 "Fourth bust" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1608 "Fourth bust" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
SellerNumimarket
DateApril 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
370 $
Price in auction currency 1500 PLN
United Kingdom Sixpence 1608 "Fourth bust" at auction St James’s - February 5, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateFebruary 5, 2022
ConditionVF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1608 "Fourth bust" at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
SellerSedwick
DateNovember 8, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1608 "Fourth bust" at auction Spink - March 24, 2020
SellerSpink
DateMarch 24, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1608 "Fourth bust" at auction DNW - December 3, 2018
SellerDNW
DateDecember 3, 2018
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1608 "Fourth bust" at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 20, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1608 "Fourth bust" at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
SellerDNW
DateJune 16, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1608 "Fourth bust" at auction London Coins - June 7, 2015
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 7, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1608 "Fourth bust" at auction CNG - October 1, 2008
SellerCNG
DateOctober 1, 2008
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1608 "Fourth bust" at auction CNG - June 28, 2006
SellerCNG
DateJune 28, 2006
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1608 "Fourth bust" at auction CNG - March 31, 2004
SellerCNG
DateMarch 31, 2004
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1608 "Fourth bust" at auction Heritage - January 11, 2003
United Kingdom Sixpence 1608 "Fourth bust" at auction Heritage - January 11, 2003
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 11, 2003
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of James I Sixpence 1608 "Fourth bust"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Sixpence 1608 "Fourth bust" is 210 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sixpence 1608 "Fourth bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Sixpence 1608 "Fourth bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sixpence 1608 "Fourth bust"?

To sell the Sixpence 1608 "Fourth bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of James ICoins of United Kingdom in 1608All English coinsEnglish silver coinsEnglish coins SixpenceNumismatic auctions