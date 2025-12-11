flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight0,94 g
  • Pure silver (0,028 oz) 0,8695 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • Denomination2 Pence (Halfgroat)
  • Yearno date (1604-1619)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:110 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (77)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage". This silver coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 239 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 950. Bidding took place December 17, 2024.

United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 11, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateDecember 11, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 11, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateDecember 11, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 10 GBP
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction The Coinery - November 23, 2025
SellerThe Coinery
DateNovember 23, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction CNG - October 29, 2025
SellerCNG
DateOctober 29, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionXF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 17, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateSeptember 17, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction CNG - September 10, 2025
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction TimeLine Auctions - March 9, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateMarch 9, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Spink - January 31, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 31, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction CNG - January 23, 2025
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 23, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 1, 2024
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 1, 2024
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 1, 2024
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 1, 2024
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction CNG - October 9, 2024
SellerCNG
DateOctober 9, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 8, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Fellows Auctioneers Ltd - February 29, 2024
SellerFellows Auctioneers Ltd
DateFebruary 29, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction TimeLine Auctions - March 11, 2026
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateMarch 11, 2026
ConditionF
To auction

How much is the silver coin of James I 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" is 110 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage"?

The information on the current value of the British coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage"?

To sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
