2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" (United Kingdom, James I)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,925)
- Weight0,94 g
- Pure silver (0,028 oz) 0,8695 g
- Diameter18 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodJames I
- Denomination2 Pence (Halfgroat)
- Yearno date (1604-1619)
- RulerJames I (King of England)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage". This silver coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 239 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 950. Bidding took place December 17, 2024.
How much is the silver coin of James I 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage"?
According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" is 110 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage"?
The information on the current value of the British coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage"?
To sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.