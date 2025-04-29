flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Sixpence 1604 "Third bust" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Sixpence 1604 "Third bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Sixpence 1604 "Third bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight3 g
  • Diameter26 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationSixpence
  • Year1604
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:1600 USD
Auction sales chart Sixpence 1604 "Third bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1604 "Third bust". This silver coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1228 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 28,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sixpence 1604 "Third bust" at auction CNG - July 16, 2025
SellerCNG
DateJuly 16, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1604 "Third bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 29, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1604 "Third bust" at auction Rio de la Plata - December 13, 2024
SellerRio de la Plata
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1604 "Third bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 8, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateMay 8, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1604 "Third bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 8, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 8, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1604 "Third bust" at auction NOONANS - March 9, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateMarch 9, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1604 "Third bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 3, 2022
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateDecember 3, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1604 "Third bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - May 29, 2022
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateMay 29, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1604 "Third bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - May 12, 2021
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateMay 12, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1604 "Third bust" at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 6, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1604 "Third bust" at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2019
SellerMorton & Eden
DateNovember 28, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1604 "Third bust" at auction Stack's - March 28, 2019
United Kingdom Sixpence 1604 "Third bust" at auction Stack's - March 28, 2019
SellerStack's
DateMarch 28, 2019
ConditionVF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1604 "Third bust" at auction Pegasi Numismatics - November 14, 2017
SellerPegasi Numismatics
DateNovember 14, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1604 "Third bust" at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 3, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1604 "Third bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 10, 2016
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateDecember 10, 2016
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1604 "Third bust" at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
SellerWAG
DateOctober 2, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1604 "Third bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - May 25, 2016
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateMay 25, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1604 "Third bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2016
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMay 4, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1604 "Third bust" at auction DNW - December 8, 2015
SellerDNW
DateDecember 8, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1604 "Third bust" at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2015
United Kingdom Sixpence 1604 "Third bust" at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2015
SellerGoldberg
DateSeptember 16, 2015
ConditionVF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1604 "Third bust" at auction Agora - May 26, 2015
SellerAgora
DateMay 26, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of James I Sixpence 1604 "Third bust"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Sixpence 1604 "Third bust" is 1600 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sixpence 1604 "Third bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Sixpence 1604 "Third bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sixpence 1604 "Third bust"?

To sell the Sixpence 1604 "Third bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of James ICoins of United Kingdom in 1604All English coinsEnglish silver coinsEnglish coins SixpenceNumismatic auctions