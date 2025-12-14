flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationShilling
  • Yearno date (1604-1619)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:3600 USD
Auction sales chart Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (139)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust". This silver coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 872 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 30,000. Bidding took place November 6, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - December 14, 2025
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateDecember 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction Klondike Auction - December 10, 2025
SellerKlondike Auction
DateDecember 10, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction NOONANS - November 12, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 12, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - November 6, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateNovember 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction NOONANS - September 3, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 3, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction Heritage - June 8, 2025
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction Heritage - June 8, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionVF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction Klondike Auction - May 25, 2025
SellerKlondike Auction
DateMay 25, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction CNG - April 30, 2025
SellerCNG
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction NOONANS - April 8, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 8, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction NOONANS - April 8, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 8, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - March 12, 2025
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateMarch 12, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction Spink - January 31, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 31, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction Spink - January 31, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 31, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
SellerStephen Album
DateJanuary 26, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 1, 2024
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction Stephen Album - November 5, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionG
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction NOONANS - October 16, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateOctober 16, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction Russiancoin - February 5, 2026
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 5, 2026
ConditionNo grade
To auction
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 11, 2026
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateFebruary 11, 2026
ConditionVF
To auction

How much is the silver coin of James I Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" is 3600 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust"?

To sell the Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Fourth bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of James ICoins of United Kingdom in 1604All English coinsEnglish silver coinsEnglish coins ShillingNumismatic auctions