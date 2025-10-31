flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight30 g
  • Diameter44 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationCrown
  • Yearno date (1603-1604)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:9200 USD
Auction sales chart Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage". This silver coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1226 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 80,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction St James’s - January 14, 2026
SellerSt James’s
DateJanuary 14, 2026
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
55000 $
Price in auction currency 55000 USD
United Kingdom Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 31, 2025
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateOctober 31, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
2763 $
Price in auction currency 2100 GBP
United Kingdom Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction Spink - April 3, 2025
SellerSpink
DateApril 3, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 8, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateMay 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
SellerNihon
DateJune 11, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
United Kingdom Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
SellerStack's
DateAugust 24, 2022
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
United Kingdom Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
SellerSpink
DateMay 4, 2022
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 19, 2020
ConditionF15 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 18, 2020
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateJune 18, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction DNW - January 23, 2020
SellerDNW
DateJanuary 23, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction Spink - January 28, 2019
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 28, 2019
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction DNW - December 3, 2018
SellerDNW
DateDecember 3, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction CNG - May 16, 2018
SellerCNG
DateMay 16, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 15, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 15, 2017
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction Spink - March 28, 2017
SellerSpink
DateMarch 28, 2017
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction DNW - December 13, 2016
SellerDNW
DateDecember 13, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction DNW - December 13, 2016
SellerDNW
DateDecember 13, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
United Kingdom Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 11, 2016
ConditionVF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 3, 2016
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateFebruary 3, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of James I Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" is 9200 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage"?

To sell the Crown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of James ICoins of United Kingdom in 1603All English coinsEnglish silver coinsEnglish coins CrownNumismatic auctions