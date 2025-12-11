flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: TimeLine Auctions

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight0,83 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • Denomination2 Pence (Halfgroat)
  • Yearno date (1619-1625)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:270 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage". This silver coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 44506 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place September 2, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 11, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateDecember 11, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 10 GBP
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 17, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateSeptember 17, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 190 GBP
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stack's - September 2, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 2, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction TimeLine Auctions - March 9, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateMarch 9, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 1, 2024
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction NOONANS - October 16, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateOctober 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionVF30 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateMarch 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 14, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 5, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
SellerCNG
DateMay 18, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Spink - July 20, 2021
SellerSpink
DateJuly 20, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction VAuctions - July 2, 2021
SellerVAuctions
DateJuly 2, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction CNG - May 20, 2020
SellerCNG
DateMay 20, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2019
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 16, 2019
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Agora - February 27, 2018
SellerAgora
DateFebruary 27, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction CNG - January 18, 2017
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 18, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 10, 2016
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateDecember 10, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
SellerKünker
DateOctober 20, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2016
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 28, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Davissons Ltd. - May 25, 2016
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateMay 25, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
How much is the silver coin of James I 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" is 270 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage"?

The information on the current value of the British coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage"?

To sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

