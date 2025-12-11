2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" (United Kingdom, James I)
Photo by: TimeLine Auctions
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight0,83 g
- Diameter17 mm
- EdgePlain
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodJames I
- Denomination2 Pence (Halfgroat)
- Yearno date (1619-1625)
- RulerJames I (King of England)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage". This silver coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 44506 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place September 2, 2025.
How much is the silver coin of James I 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage"?
According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" is 270 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage"?
The information on the current value of the British coin 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage"?
To sell the 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.