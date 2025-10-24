Crown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage". QVAE DEVS (United Kingdom, James I)
Variety: QVAE DEVS
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight30 g
- Diameter43 mm
- EdgePlain
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodJames I
- DenominationCrown
- Yearno date (1604-1619)
- RulerJames I (King of England)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage". QVAE DEVS. This silver coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 912 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 14,000. Bidding took place March 28, 2012.
How much is the silver coin of James I Crown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage", QVAE DEVS?
According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Crown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage", QVAE DEVS is 4900 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage", QVAE DEVS?
The information on the current value of the British coin Crown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage", QVAE DEVS is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Crown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage", QVAE DEVS?
To sell the Crown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage", QVAE DEVS we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.