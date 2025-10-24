flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Crown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage". QVAE DEVS (United Kingdom, James I)

Variety: QVAE DEVS

Obverse Crown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" QVAE DEVS - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Crown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" QVAE DEVS - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight30 g
  • Diameter43 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationCrown
  • Yearno date (1604-1619)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:4900 USD
Auction sales chart Crown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" QVAE DEVS - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage". QVAE DEVS. This silver coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 912 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 14,000. Bidding took place March 28, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction St James’s - January 14, 2026
SellerSt James’s
DateJanuary 14, 2026
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
20000 $
Price in auction currency 20000 USD
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Roxbury’s - October 24, 2025
SellerRoxbury’s
DateOctober 24, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
3388 $
Price in auction currency 5200 AUD
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Heritage - June 8, 2025
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Heritage - June 8, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionVG10 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Stack's - March 13, 2025
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Stack's - March 13, 2025
SellerStack's
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction NOONANS - March 6, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMarch 6, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 8, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 18, 2024
ConditionVG10 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 4, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
SellerStack's
DateAugust 24, 2022
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction CNG - May 12, 2022
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction CNG - May 12, 2022
SellerCNG
DateMay 12, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
SellerSpink
DateMay 4, 2022
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
SellerSpink
DateMay 4, 2022
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 21, 2021
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 21, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction CNG - July 21, 2021
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction CNG - July 21, 2021
SellerCNG
DateJuly 21, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
SellerCNG
DateApril 21, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 25, 2021
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateMarch 25, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Crown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Coins of the Realm - December 14, 2020
SellerCoins of the Realm
DateDecember 14, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of James I Crown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage", QVAE DEVS?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Crown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage", QVAE DEVS is 4900 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage", QVAE DEVS?

The information on the current value of the British coin Crown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage", QVAE DEVS is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Crown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage", QVAE DEVS?

To sell the Crown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage", QVAE DEVS we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of James ICoins of United Kingdom in 1604All English coinsEnglish silver coinsEnglish coins CrownNumismatic auctions