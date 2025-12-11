Farthing no date (1603-1625) (United Kingdom, James I)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight0,5 g
- Diameter15 mm
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodJames I
- DenominationFarthing
- Yearno date (1603-1625)
- RulerJames I (King of England)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing no date (1603-1625) . This copper coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2390 sold at the Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd auction for AUD 1,000. Bidding took place July 25, 2023.
How much is the copper coin of James I Farthing no date (1603-1625)?
According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a coin Farthing no date (1603-1625) is 130 USD. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Farthing no date (1603-1625)?
The information on the current value of the British coin Farthing no date (1603-1625) is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Farthing no date (1603-1625)?
To sell the Farthing no date (1603-1625) we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.