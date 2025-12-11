flag
Farthing no date (1603-1625) (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Farthing no date (1603-1625) - Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Farthing no date (1603-1625) - Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight0,5 g
  • Diameter15 mm

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationFarthing
  • Yearno date (1603-1625)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:130 USD
Auction sales chart Farthing no date (1603-1625) - Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (45)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing no date (1603-1625) . This copper coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2390 sold at the Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd auction for AUD 1,000. Bidding took place July 25, 2023.

United Kingdom Farthing no date (1603-1625) at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 11, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateDecember 11, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1603-1625) at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1603-1625) at auction Davissons Ltd. - July 23, 2025
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateJuly 23, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1603-1625) at auction TimeLine Auctions - March 9, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateMarch 9, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1603-1625) at auction St James’s - February 3, 2024
SellerSt James’s
DateFebruary 3, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1603-1625) at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 15, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1603-1625) at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 20, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1603-1625) at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 20, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1603-1625) at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateFebruary 2, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1603-1625) at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateFebruary 2, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1603-1625) at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateFebruary 2, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1603-1625) at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateFebruary 2, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1603-1625) at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateFebruary 2, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1603-1625) at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
SellerSpink
DateNovember 18, 2021
ConditionVF
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1603-1625) at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 10, 2021
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateSeptember 10, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1603-1625) at auction CNG - September 1, 2021
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 1, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1603-1625) at auction DNW - June 3, 2021
SellerDNW
DateJune 3, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1603-1625) at auction DNW - June 3, 2021
SellerDNW
DateJune 3, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1603-1625) at auction DNW - June 3, 2021
SellerDNW
DateJune 3, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1603-1625) at auction DNW - June 3, 2021
SellerDNW
DateJune 3, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1603-1625) at auction Spink - April 29, 2021
SellerSpink
DateApril 29, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the copper coin of James I Farthing no date (1603-1625)?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a coin Farthing no date (1603-1625) is 130 USD. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Farthing no date (1603-1625)?

The information on the current value of the British coin Farthing no date (1603-1625) is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Farthing no date (1603-1625)?

To sell the Farthing no date (1603-1625) we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

