flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Sixpence 1604 "Second bust" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Sixpence 1604 "Second bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Sixpence 1604 "Second bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight3 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationSixpence
  • Year1604
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:210 USD
Auction sales chart Sixpence 1604 "Second bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1604 "Second bust". This silver coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 75437 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 850. Bidding took place September 18, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sixpence 1604 "Second bust" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
United Kingdom Sixpence 1604 "Second bust" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 850 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1604 "Second bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
406 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1604 "Second bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1604 "Second bust" at auction Mowbray Collectables - September 20, 2024
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateSeptember 20, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1604 "Second bust" at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1604 "Second bust" at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
SellerPesek Auctions
DateFebruary 25, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1604 "Second bust" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - February 18, 2024
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateFebruary 18, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1604 "Second bust" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 13, 2021
SellerAB Philea & Myntkompaniet
DateNovember 13, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1604 "Second bust" at auction CNG - September 1, 2021
United Kingdom Sixpence 1604 "Second bust" at auction CNG - September 1, 2021
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 1, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1604 "Second bust" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 8, 2021
SellerAB Philea & Myntkompaniet
DateMay 8, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1604 "Second bust" at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 12, 2021
ConditionPO
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1604 "Second bust" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 14, 2020
SellerAB Philea & Myntkompaniet
DateNovember 14, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1604 "Second bust" at auction Goldberg - February 3, 2016
United Kingdom Sixpence 1604 "Second bust" at auction Goldberg - February 3, 2016
SellerGoldberg
DateFebruary 3, 2016
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1604 "Second bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2006
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 26, 2006
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of James I Sixpence 1604 "Second bust"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Sixpence 1604 "Second bust" is 210 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sixpence 1604 "Second bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Sixpence 1604 "Second bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sixpence 1604 "Second bust"?

To sell the Sixpence 1604 "Second bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of James ICoins of United Kingdom in 1604All English coinsEnglish silver coinsEnglish coins SixpenceNumismatic auctions