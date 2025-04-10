flag
Sixpence 1607 "Fourth bust" (United Kingdom, James I)

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight3 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationSixpence
  • Year1607
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:190 USD
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1607 "Fourth bust". This silver coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 157 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 1,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sixpence 1607 "Fourth bust" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionVF30 PCGS
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1607 "Fourth bust" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionVF35 PCGS
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1607 "Fourth bust" at auction Russiancoin - April 10, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 10, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1607 "Fourth bust" at auction Russiancoin - December 26, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 26, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1607 "Fourth bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateJuly 10, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1607 "Fourth bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1607 "Fourth bust" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 16, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1607 "Fourth bust" at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 12, 2021
ConditionFR
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1607 "Fourth bust" at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 6, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1607 "Fourth bust" at auction DNW - October 10, 2019
SellerDNW
DateOctober 10, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1607 "Fourth bust" at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
SellerDNW
DateApril 25, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1607 "Fourth bust" at auction DNW - January 16, 2019
SellerDNW
DateJanuary 16, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1607 "Fourth bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2018
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2018
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1607 "Fourth bust" at auction DNW - December 3, 2018
SellerDNW
DateDecember 3, 2018
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1607 "Fourth bust" at auction DNW - February 21, 2018
SellerDNW
DateFebruary 21, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1607 "Fourth bust" at auction DNW - December 14, 2017
SellerDNW
DateDecember 14, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1607 "Fourth bust" at auction DNW - June 9, 2016
SellerDNW
DateJune 9, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1607 "Fourth bust" at auction Stack's - March 22, 2012
SellerStack's
DateMarch 22, 2012
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1607 "Fourth bust" at auction CNG - October 1, 2008
SellerCNG
DateOctober 1, 2008
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of James I Sixpence 1607 "Fourth bust"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Sixpence 1607 "Fourth bust" is 190 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sixpence 1607 "Fourth bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Sixpence 1607 "Fourth bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sixpence 1607 "Fourth bust"?

To sell the Sixpence 1607 "Fourth bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

