Shilling no date (1603-1604) "First bust" (United Kingdom, James I)

How much is the silver coin of James I Shilling no date (1603-1604) "First bust"? According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Shilling no date (1603-1604) "First bust" is 620 USD for regular strike and 20000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Shilling no date (1603-1604) "First bust"? The information on the current value of the British coin Shilling no date (1603-1604) "First bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.