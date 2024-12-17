flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Shilling no date (1603-1604) "First bust" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Shilling no date (1603-1604) "First bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Shilling no date (1603-1604) "First bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight6 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationShilling
  • Yearno date (1603-1604)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:620 USD
Average price (PROOF):20000 USD
Auction sales chart Shilling no date (1603-1604) "First bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling no date (1603-1604) "First bust". This silver coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 871 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place November 6, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - November 6, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateNovember 6, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
19759 $
Price in auction currency 16000 CHF
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction NOONANS - October 21, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateOctober 21, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionXF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction Heritage - June 8, 2025
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction Heritage - June 8, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionVF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 11, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateDecember 11, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
SellerCNG
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateJuly 11, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 16, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction Numisbalt - March 10, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction Numisbalt - March 10, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateMarch 10, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateOctober 3, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 12, 2023
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateSeptember 12, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - September 6, 2023
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateSeptember 6, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 8, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 8, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - May 17, 2023
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateMay 17, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction CNG - February 8, 2023
SellerCNG
DateFebruary 8, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction Heritage - October 27, 2022
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction Heritage - October 27, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 27, 2022
ConditionF15 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
SellerStack's
DateAugust 24, 2022
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1603-1604) "First bust" at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
SellerSchulman
DateOctober 29, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of James I Shilling no date (1603-1604) "First bust"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Shilling no date (1603-1604) "First bust" is 620 USD for regular strike and 20000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Shilling no date (1603-1604) "First bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Shilling no date (1603-1604) "First bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Shilling no date (1603-1604) "First bust"?

To sell the Shilling no date (1603-1604) "First bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of James ICoins of United Kingdom in 1603All English coinsEnglish silver coinsEnglish coins ShillingNumismatic auctions