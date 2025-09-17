flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Sixpence 1606 "Fourth bust" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Sixpence 1606 "Fourth bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Sixpence 1606 "Fourth bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group (CNG)

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight3 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationSixpence
  • Year1606
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:410 USD
Auction sales chart Sixpence 1606 "Fourth bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1606 "Fourth bust". This silver coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place May 22, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sixpence 1606 "Fourth bust" at auction NOONANS - November 12, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 12, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1606 "Fourth bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 17, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateSeptember 17, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1606 "Fourth bust" at auction CNG - June 4, 2025
SellerCNG
DateJune 4, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1606 "Fourth bust" at auction CNG - May 22, 2025
SellerCNG
DateMay 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1606 "Fourth bust" at auction Rio de la Plata - March 14, 2025
SellerRio de la Plata
DateMarch 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1606 "Fourth bust" at auction CNG - July 31, 2024
SellerCNG
DateJuly 31, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1606 "Fourth bust" at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 23, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1606 "Fourth bust" at auction Frank S. Robinson - May 31, 2023
SellerFrank S. Robinson
DateMay 31, 2023
ConditionVG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1606 "Fourth bust" at auction Heritage - May 11, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1606 "Fourth bust" at auction Heritage - February 24, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 24, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1606 "Fourth bust" at auction CNG - July 7, 2021
SellerCNG
DateJuly 7, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1606 "Fourth bust" at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
SellerDNW
DateJuly 7, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1606 "Fourth bust" at auction Spink - April 29, 2021
SellerSpink
DateApril 29, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1606 "Fourth bust" at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 12, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1606 "Fourth bust" at auction Agora - June 27, 2017
SellerAgora
DateJune 27, 2017
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1606 "Fourth bust" at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
SellerDNW
DateJune 16, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1606 "Fourth bust" at auction CNG - May 17, 2017
SellerCNG
DateMay 17, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1606 "Fourth bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2017
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 5, 2017
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1606 "Fourth bust" at auction CNG - January 18, 2017
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 18, 2017
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1606 "Fourth bust" at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 16, 2016
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 16, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1606 "Fourth bust" at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
SellerWAG
DateOctober 2, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
How much is the silver coin of James I Sixpence 1606 "Fourth bust"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Sixpence 1606 "Fourth bust" is 410 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sixpence 1606 "Fourth bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Sixpence 1606 "Fourth bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sixpence 1606 "Fourth bust"?

To sell the Sixpence 1606 "Fourth bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

