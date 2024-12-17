flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage". Plume above the shield (United Kingdom, James I)

Variety: Plume above the shield

Obverse Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" Plume above the shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" Plume above the shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight15 g
  • Diameter35 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationHalfcrown
  • Yearno date (1619-1625)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:810 USD
Auction sales chart Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" Plume above the shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (46)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage". Plume above the shield. This silver coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1619 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 1,300. Bidding took place September 3, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction CNG - January 22, 2026
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 22, 2026
ConditionVF
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionVF30 PCGS
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateOctober 21, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 12, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 12, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateMarch 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction CNG - March 6, 2024
SellerCNG
DateMarch 6, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction CNG - September 13, 2023
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 13, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateFebruary 2, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction CNG - October 8, 2022
SellerCNG
DateOctober 8, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 29, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 10, 2022
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 10, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction DNW - May 5, 2021
SellerDNW
DateMay 5, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction DNW - February 9, 2021
SellerDNW
DateFebruary 9, 2021
ConditionFR
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction London Coins - June 7, 2020
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 7, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction DNW - March 10, 2020
SellerDNW
DateMarch 10, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction DNW - January 23, 2020
SellerDNW
DateJanuary 23, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Heritage - September 12, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 12, 2019
ConditionVF25 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction DNW - March 21, 2019
SellerDNW
DateMarch 21, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction DNW - December 3, 2018
SellerDNW
DateDecember 3, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction DNW - June 14, 2018
SellerDNW
DateJune 14, 2018
ConditionF
Selling price
******
How much is the silver coin of James I Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Plume above the shield?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Plume above the shield is 810 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Plume above the shield?

The information on the current value of the British coin Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Plume above the shield is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Plume above the shield?

To sell the Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Plume above the shield we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

