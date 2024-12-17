Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage". Plume above the shield (United Kingdom, James I)
Variety: Plume above the shield
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight15 g
- Diameter35 mm
- EdgePlain
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodJames I
- DenominationHalfcrown
- Yearno date (1619-1625)
- RulerJames I (King of England)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage". Plume above the shield. This silver coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1619 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 1,300. Bidding took place September 3, 2016.
How much is the silver coin of James I Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Plume above the shield?
According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Plume above the shield is 810 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Plume above the shield?
The information on the current value of the British coin Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Plume above the shield is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Plume above the shield?
To sell the Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Plume above the shield we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.