flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Sixpence 1603 "Second bust" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Sixpence 1603 "Second bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Sixpence 1603 "Second bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight3 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationSixpence
  • Year1603
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:360 USD
Auction sales chart Sixpence 1603 "Second bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1603 "Second bust". This silver coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 140 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place May 22, 2025.

Сondition
United Kingdom Sixpence 1603 "Second bust" at auction St James’s - June 7, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateJune 7, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
677 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1603 "Second bust" at auction CNG - May 22, 2025
SellerCNG
DateMay 22, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1603 "Second bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1603 "Second bust" at auction St James’s - October 17, 2023
SellerSt James’s
DateOctober 17, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1603 "Second bust" at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 12, 2021
ConditionG
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1603 "Second bust" at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 6, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1603 "Second bust" at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2018
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 16, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1603 "Second bust" at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 16, 2016
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 16, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1603 "Second bust" at auction Heritage Eur - November 28, 2015
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 28, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of James I Sixpence 1603 "Second bust"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Sixpence 1603 "Second bust" is 360 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sixpence 1603 "Second bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Sixpence 1603 "Second bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sixpence 1603 "Second bust"?

To sell the Sixpence 1603 "Second bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of James ICoins of United Kingdom in 1603All English coinsEnglish silver coinsEnglish coins SixpenceNumismatic auctions