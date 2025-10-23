flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Sixpence 1623 "Sixth bust" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Sixpence 1623 "Sixth bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Sixpence 1623 "Sixth bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight3 g
  • Diameter25 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationSixpence
  • Year1623
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:420 USD
Auction sales chart Sixpence 1623 "Sixth bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1623 "Sixth bust". This silver coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1055 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 2,750. Bidding took place December 3, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sixpence 1623 "Sixth bust" at auction CNG - December 3, 2025
SellerCNG
DateDecember 3, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1623 "Sixth bust" at auction NOONANS - November 12, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 12, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
342 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1623 "Sixth bust" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 23, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 23, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1623 "Sixth bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 17, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateSeptember 17, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1623 "Sixth bust" at auction NOONANS - June 10, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateJune 10, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1623 "Sixth bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1623 "Sixth bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1623 "Sixth bust" at auction Numimarket - November 27, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1623 "Sixth bust" at auction Numimarket - November 27, 2024
SellerNumimarket
DateNovember 27, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1623 "Sixth bust" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 12, 2023
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateSeptember 12, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1623 "Sixth bust" at auction Stack's - November 18, 2022
United Kingdom Sixpence 1623 "Sixth bust" at auction Stack's - November 18, 2022
SellerStack's
DateNovember 18, 2022
ConditionVF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1623 "Sixth bust" at auction Heritage - October 20, 2022
United Kingdom Sixpence 1623 "Sixth bust" at auction Heritage - October 20, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 20, 2022
ConditionF15 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1623 "Sixth bust" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 5, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1623 "Sixth bust" at auction St James’s - February 5, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateFebruary 5, 2022
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1623 "Sixth bust" at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
United Kingdom Sixpence 1623 "Sixth bust" at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 12, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1623 "Sixth bust" at auction DNW - September 9, 2020
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 9, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1623 "Sixth bust" at auction London Coins - June 7, 2020
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 7, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1623 "Sixth bust" at auction DNW - June 14, 2018
SellerDNW
DateJune 14, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1623 "Sixth bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 17, 2018
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateApril 17, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1623 "Sixth bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 21, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1623 "Sixth bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 21, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1623 "Sixth bust" at auction Spink - September 24, 2013
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 24, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of James I Sixpence 1623 "Sixth bust"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Sixpence 1623 "Sixth bust" is 420 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sixpence 1623 "Sixth bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Sixpence 1623 "Sixth bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sixpence 1623 "Sixth bust"?

To sell the Sixpence 1623 "Sixth bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of James ICoins of United Kingdom in 1623All English coinsEnglish silver coinsEnglish coins SixpenceNumismatic auctions