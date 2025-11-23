Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage". Under the rider, even ground or grass (United Kingdom, James I)
Variety: Under the rider, even ground or grass
Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Specification
- Weight30 g
- Diameter44 mm
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodJames I
- DenominationCrown
- Yearno date (1619-1625)
- RulerJames I (King of England)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage". Under the rider, even ground or grass. This undefined coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1053 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 30,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2024.
How much is the coin of James I Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Under the rider, even ground or grass?
According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a coin Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Under the rider, even ground or grass is 4200 USD. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Under the rider, even ground or grass?
The information on the current value of the British coin Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Under the rider, even ground or grass is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Under the rider, even ground or grass?
To sell the Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Under the rider, even ground or grass we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.