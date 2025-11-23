flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage". Under the rider, even ground or grass (United Kingdom, James I)

Variety: Under the rider, even ground or grass

Obverse Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" Under the rider, even ground or grass - Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" Under the rider, even ground or grass - Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich

Specification

  • Weight30 g
  • Diameter44 mm

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationCrown
  • Yearno date (1619-1625)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:4200 USD
Auction sales chart Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" Under the rider, even ground or grass - Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (99)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage". Under the rider, even ground or grass. This undefined coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1053 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 30,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction The Coinery - November 23, 2025
SellerThe Coinery
DateNovember 23, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
759 $
Price in auction currency 580 GBP
United Kingdom Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 31, 2025
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateOctober 31, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 31, 2025
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateOctober 31, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
United Kingdom Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stack's - August 26, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionVF25 PCGS
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
United Kingdom Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 9, 2025
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateJuly 9, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Heritage - March 16, 2025
United Kingdom Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Heritage - March 16, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 16, 2025
ConditionVF25 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 11, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateDecember 11, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 17, 2024
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateSeptember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateJuly 10, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 8, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateMay 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 7, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Spink - January 27, 2024
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 27, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
United Kingdom Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 18, 2024
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
United Kingdom Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 13, 2024
ConditionVF30 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
SellerSpink
DateDecember 13, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateOctober 3, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 28, 2023
ConditionVG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction CNG - September 20, 2023
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 20, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
How much is the coin of James I Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Under the rider, even ground or grass?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a coin Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Under the rider, even ground or grass is 4200 USD. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Under the rider, even ground or grass?

The information on the current value of the British coin Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Under the rider, even ground or grass is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Under the rider, even ground or grass?

To sell the Crown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", Under the rider, even ground or grass we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
