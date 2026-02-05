Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage". No line under the horseman (United Kingdom, James I)

How much is the silver coin of James I Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", No line under the horseman? According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", No line under the horseman is 2400 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", No line under the horseman? The information on the current value of the British coin Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", No line under the horseman is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.