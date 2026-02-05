flag
Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage". No line under the horseman (United Kingdom, James I)

Variety: No line under the horseman

Obverse Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" No line under the horseman - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" No line under the horseman - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight15 g
  • Diameter35 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationHalfcrown
  • Yearno date (1619-1625)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:2400 USD
Auction sales chart Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" No line under the horseman - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (1)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage". No line under the horseman. This silver coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 431 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,800. Bidding took place September 13, 2017.

Сondition
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage" at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 15, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of James I Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", No line under the horseman?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", No line under the horseman is 2400 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", No line under the horseman?

The information on the current value of the British coin Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", No line under the horseman is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", No line under the horseman?

To sell the Halfcrown no date (1619-1625) "Third coinage", No line under the horseman we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

