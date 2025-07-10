flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Sixpence 1605 "Third bust" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Sixpence 1605 "Third bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Sixpence 1605 "Third bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight3 g
  • Diameter26 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationSixpence
  • Year1605
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:170 USD
Auction sales chart Sixpence 1605 "Third bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1605 "Third bust". This silver coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2124 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 1,000. Bidding took place September 6, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sixpence 1605 "Third bust" at auction NOONANS - December 11, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateDecember 11, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1605 "Third bust" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 320 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1605 "Third bust" at auction Leu - July 10, 2025
SellerLeu
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1605 "Third bust" at auction NOONANS - April 8, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 8, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1605 "Third bust" at auction CNG - April 2, 2025
SellerCNG
DateApril 2, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1605 "Third bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1605 "Third bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1605 "Third bust" at auction CNG - December 4, 2024
SellerCNG
DateDecember 4, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1605 "Third bust" at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
SellerCNG
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1605 "Third bust" at auction CNG - June 5, 2024
SellerCNG
DateJune 5, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1605 "Third bust" at auction CNG - April 3, 2024
SellerCNG
DateApril 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1605 "Third bust" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 15, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1605 "Third bust" at auction St James’s - October 17, 2023
SellerSt James’s
DateOctober 17, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1605 "Third bust" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 16, 2023
SellerRio de la Plata
DateJune 16, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1605 "Third bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - March 31, 2023
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateMarch 31, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1605 "Third bust" at auction Frank S. Robinson - February 8, 2023
SellerFrank S. Robinson
DateFebruary 8, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1605 "Third bust" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
SellerBAC
DateJanuary 18, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1605 "Third bust" at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
SellerBAC
DateSeptember 7, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1605 "Third bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 31, 2022
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateAugust 31, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1605 "Third bust" at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
SellerBAC
DateApril 6, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1605 "Third bust" at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
SellerBAC
DateOctober 27, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of James I Sixpence 1605 "Third bust"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Sixpence 1605 "Third bust" is 170 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sixpence 1605 "Third bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Sixpence 1605 "Third bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sixpence 1605 "Third bust"?

To sell the Sixpence 1605 "Third bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
