Sixpence 1614 "Fourth bust" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Sixpence 1614 "Fourth bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Sixpence 1614 "Fourth bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: BAC Numismatics

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight3 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationSixpence
  • Year1614
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:160 USD
Auction sales chart Sixpence 1614 "Fourth bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1614 "Fourth bust". This silver coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 826 sold at the BAC Numismatics auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place January 17, 2023.

Сondition
United Kingdom Sixpence 1614 "Fourth bust" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
SellerBAC
DateJanuary 18, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1614 "Fourth bust" at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
SellerBAC
DateSeptember 7, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1614 "Fourth bust" at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
SellerBAC
DateApril 6, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1614 "Fourth bust" at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
SellerBAC
DateOctober 27, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1614 "Fourth bust" at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
SellerBAC
DateMay 5, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1614 "Fourth bust" at auction BAC - October 27, 2020
SellerBAC
DateOctober 27, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1614 "Fourth bust" at auction BAC - April 21, 2020
SellerBAC
DateApril 21, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1614 "Fourth bust" at auction BAC - September 17, 2019
SellerBAC
DateSeptember 17, 2019
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1614 "Fourth bust" at auction BAC - December 18, 2018
SellerBAC
DateDecember 18, 2018
ConditionF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of James I Sixpence 1614 "Fourth bust"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Sixpence 1614 "Fourth bust" is 160 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sixpence 1614 "Fourth bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Sixpence 1614 "Fourth bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sixpence 1614 "Fourth bust"?

To sell the Sixpence 1614 "Fourth bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

