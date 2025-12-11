flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Halfpenny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Halfpenny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Halfpenny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: VAuctions

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight0,27 g
  • Diameter10 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationHalfpenny
  • Yearno date (1604-1619)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:140 USD
Auction sales chart Halfpenny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage". This silver coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 62477 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 468. Bidding took place September 7, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 11, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateDecember 11, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 11, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateDecember 11, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 17, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateSeptember 17, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Davissons Ltd. - July 23, 2025
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateJuly 23, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction TimeLine Auctions - March 9, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateMarch 9, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction CNG - December 4, 2024
SellerCNG
DateDecember 4, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
SellerSpink
DateDecember 13, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2022
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 8, 2022
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Heritage - July 14, 2022
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Heritage - July 14, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 14, 2022
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
SellerCNG
DateMay 18, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction CNG - July 7, 2021
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction CNG - July 7, 2021
SellerCNG
DateJuly 7, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Spink - April 29, 2021
SellerSpink
DateApril 29, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction CNG - May 20, 2020
SellerCNG
DateMay 20, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 21, 2019
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateNovember 21, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction CNG - November 28, 2018
SellerCNG
DateNovember 28, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 10, 2018
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateSeptember 10, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 10, 2018
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateSeptember 10, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction VAuctions - December 15, 2017
SellerVAuctions
DateDecember 15, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Agora - January 10, 2017
SellerAgora
DateJanuary 10, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 10, 2016
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateDecember 10, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
SellerKünker
DateOctober 20, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of James I Halfpenny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Halfpenny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" is 140 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfpenny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Halfpenny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Halfpenny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage"?

To sell the Halfpenny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of James ICoins of United Kingdom in 1604All English coinsEnglish silver coinsEnglish coins HalfpennyNumismatic auctions