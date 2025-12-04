flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Penny no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Penny no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Penny no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: TimeLine Auctions

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight0,45 g
  • Diameter14 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationPenny
  • Yearno date (1603-1604)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:110 USD
Auction sales chart Penny no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny no date (1603-1604) "Second bust". This silver coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 28 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 340. Bidding took place September 26, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Penny no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" at auction St James’s - December 4, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
United Kingdom Penny no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
United Kingdom Penny no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionVF35 PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
United Kingdom Penny no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
United Kingdom Penny no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionXF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - June 11, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateJune 11, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" at auction Roma Numismatics - November 25, 2022
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateNovember 25, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
United Kingdom Penny no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
SellerCNG
DateApril 21, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" at auction Stack's - January 20, 2020
United Kingdom Penny no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" at auction Stack's - January 20, 2020
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 20, 2020
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" at auction Holding History Inc - June 1, 2019
SellerHolding History Inc
DateJune 1, 2019
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" at auction CNG - July 25, 2018
SellerCNG
DateJuly 25, 2018
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - February 24, 2018
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateFebruary 24, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" at auction CNG - March 25, 2015
SellerCNG
DateMarch 25, 2015
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Penny no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
SellerMöller
DateDecember 3, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of James I Penny no date (1603-1604) "Second bust"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Penny no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" is 110 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Penny no date (1603-1604) "Second bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Penny no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Penny no date (1603-1604) "Second bust"?

To sell the Penny no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

