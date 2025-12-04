flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Penny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Penny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Penny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: TimeLine Auctions

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight0,45 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationPenny
  • Yearno date (1604-1619)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:120 USD
Auction sales chart Penny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage". This silver coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 39007 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 372. Bidding took place July 29, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Penny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction St James’s - December 4, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
United Kingdom Penny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Heritage Eur - November 14, 2025
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
United Kingdom Penny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction CNG - October 15, 2025
SellerCNG
DateOctober 15, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2025
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 23, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Spink - January 31, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 31, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction CNG - February 7, 2024
SellerCNG
DateFebruary 7, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Heritage - November 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 9, 2023
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 5, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Stephen Album - January 29, 2023
SellerStephen Album
DateJanuary 29, 2023
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
SellerSpink
DateDecember 13, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
SellerCNG
DateMay 18, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction CNG - March 11, 2022
SellerCNG
DateMarch 11, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction DNW - December 2, 2021
SellerDNW
DateDecember 2, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Spink - April 29, 2021
SellerSpink
DateApril 29, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
SellerCNG
DateApril 21, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 6, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 1, 2020
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateFebruary 1, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 21, 2019
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateNovember 21, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 3, 2018
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateNovember 3, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Davissons Ltd. - October 17, 2018
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateOctober 17, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of James I Penny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Penny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" is 120 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Penny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Penny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Penny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage"?

To sell the Penny no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

