Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" (United Kingdom, James I)

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationShilling
  • Yearno date (1604-1619)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:260 USD
Average price (PROOF):31000 USD
Auction Prices (108)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust". This silver coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1227 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 50,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Obolos - December 14, 2025
SellerObolos
DateDecember 14, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 60 CHF
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionXF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
How much is the silver coin of James I Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" is 260 USD for regular strike and 31000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust"?

To sell the Shilling no date (1604-1619) "Quintus bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

