Sixpence 1622 "Sixth bust" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Sixpence 1622 "Sixth bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Sixpence 1622 "Sixth bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight3 g
  • Diameter25 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationSixpence
  • Year1622
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:320 USD
Auction sales chart Sixpence 1622 "Sixth bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1622 "Sixth bust". This silver coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 89 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 480. Bidding took place January 30, 2026.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sixpence 1622 "Sixth bust" at auction Spink - January 30, 2026
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 30, 2026
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
663 $
Price in auction currency 480 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1622 "Sixth bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 9, 2025
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateDecember 9, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1622 "Sixth bust" at auction CNG - February 5, 2025
SellerCNG
DateFebruary 5, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 400 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1622 "Sixth bust" at auction Roxbury’s - October 20, 2023
SellerRoxbury’s
DateOctober 20, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1622 "Sixth bust" at auction Pegasi Numismatics - May 23, 2017
SellerPegasi Numismatics
DateMay 23, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1622 "Sixth bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2014
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2014
ConditionNo grade
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of James I Sixpence 1622 "Sixth bust"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Sixpence 1622 "Sixth bust" is 320 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sixpence 1622 "Sixth bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Sixpence 1622 "Sixth bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sixpence 1622 "Sixth bust"?

To sell the Sixpence 1622 "Sixth bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

