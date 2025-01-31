flag
Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust". Plume above the shield (United Kingdom, James I)

Variety: Plume above the shield

Obverse Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" Plume above the shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" Plume above the shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationShilling
  • Yearno date (1619-1625)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:2300 USD
Auction sales chart Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" Plume above the shield - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (46)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust". Plume above the shield. This silver coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 873 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 9,500. Bidding took place November 6, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - November 6, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateNovember 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
11732 $
Price in auction currency 9500 CHF
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" at auction CNG - May 22, 2025
SellerCNG
DateMay 22, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" at auction Spink - January 31, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 31, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
SellerSpink
DateApril 4, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
SellerSpink
DateDecember 13, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 12, 2023
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateSeptember 12, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" at auction CNG - November 30, 2022
SellerCNG
DateNovember 30, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" at auction NOONANS - June 15, 2022
SellerNOONANS
DateJune 15, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" at auction CNG - May 12, 2022
SellerCNG
DateMay 12, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" at auction DNW - October 12, 2021
SellerDNW
DateOctober 12, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" at auction Spink - September 29, 2021
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 29, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" at auction Spink - July 14, 2021
SellerSpink
DateJuly 14, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
SellerDNW
DateJuly 7, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" at auction DNW - April 7, 2021
SellerDNW
DateApril 7, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust" at auction Spink - August 4, 2020
SellerSpink
DateAugust 4, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
How much is the silver coin of James I Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust", Plume above the shield?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust", Plume above the shield is 2300 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust", Plume above the shield?

The information on the current value of the British coin Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust", Plume above the shield is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust", Plume above the shield?

To sell the Shilling no date (1619-1625) "Sixth bust", Plume above the shield we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

