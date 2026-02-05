flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Sixpence 1611 "Fourth bust" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Sixpence 1611 "Fourth bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Sixpence 1611 "Fourth bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight3 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationSixpence
  • Year1611
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:570 USD
Auction sales chart Sixpence 1611 "Fourth bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1611 "Fourth bust". This silver coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 97082 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place January 30, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sixpence 1611 "Fourth bust" at auction CNG - March 11, 2022
United Kingdom Sixpence 1611 "Fourth bust" at auction CNG - March 11, 2022
SellerCNG
DateMarch 11, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
275 $
Price in auction currency 275 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1611 "Fourth bust" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
United Kingdom Sixpence 1611 "Fourth bust" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1611 "Fourth bust" at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
SellerDNW
DateFebruary 13, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1611 "Fourth bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 24, 2015
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 24, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1611 "Fourth bust" at auction CNG - October 1, 2008
SellerCNG
DateOctober 1, 2008
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
How much is the silver coin of James I Sixpence 1611 "Fourth bust"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Sixpence 1611 "Fourth bust" is 570 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sixpence 1611 "Fourth bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Sixpence 1611 "Fourth bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sixpence 1611 "Fourth bust"?

To sell the Sixpence 1611 "Fourth bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

