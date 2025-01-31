flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Sixpence 1624 "Sixth bust" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Sixpence 1624 "Sixth bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Sixpence 1624 "Sixth bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight3 g
  • Diameter25 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationSixpence
  • Year1624
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:290 USD
Auction sales chart Sixpence 1624 "Sixth bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1624 "Sixth bust". This silver coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2153 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,093. Bidding took place May 30, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sixpence 1624 "Sixth bust" at auction NOONANS - November 12, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 12, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
421 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1624 "Sixth bust" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1624 "Sixth bust" at auction Spink - January 31, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 31, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1624 "Sixth bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 11, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateDecember 11, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1624 "Sixth bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 1, 2024
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1624 "Sixth bust" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1624 "Sixth bust" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateMarch 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1624 "Sixth bust" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 12, 2023
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateSeptember 12, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1624 "Sixth bust" at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
SellerSpink
DateDecember 13, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1624 "Sixth bust" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 20, 2022
SellerOslo Myntgalleri
DateNovember 20, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1624 "Sixth bust" at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 29, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1624 "Sixth bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 21, 2022
SellerMorton & Eden
DateJuly 21, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1624 "Sixth bust" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 5, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1624 "Sixth bust" at auction St James’s - May 26, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateMay 26, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1624 "Sixth bust" at auction Heritage - February 24, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 24, 2022
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1624 "Sixth bust" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1624 "Sixth bust" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 30, 2022
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1624 "Sixth bust" at auction CNG - April 21, 2021
SellerCNG
DateApril 21, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1624 "Sixth bust" at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
SellerDNW
DateMarch 10, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1624 "Sixth bust" at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 6, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1624 "Sixth bust" at auction Heritage - February 6, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 6, 2020
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
How much is the silver coin of James I Sixpence 1624 "Sixth bust"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Sixpence 1624 "Sixth bust" is 290 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sixpence 1624 "Sixth bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Sixpence 1624 "Sixth bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sixpence 1624 "Sixth bust"?

To sell the Sixpence 1624 "Sixth bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

