flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Shilling no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Shilling no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Shilling no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: Davissons Ltd.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationShilling
  • Yearno date (1603-1604)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:140 USD
Auction sales chart Shilling no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (117)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling no date (1603-1604) "Second bust". This silver coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2063 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place June 15, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" at auction NOONANS - November 12, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 12, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" at auction MDC Monaco - November 9, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 9, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" at auction Auction World - October 19, 2025
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 19, 2025
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" at auction CNG - October 2, 2025
SellerCNG
DateOctober 2, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" at auction BAC - September 30, 2025
SellerBAC
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionVF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" at auction NOONANS - September 3, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 3, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" at auction NOONANS - September 3, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 3, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" at auction NOONANS - September 3, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 3, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" at auction NOONANS - July 24, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateJuly 24, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" at auction NOONANS - April 30, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" at auction NOONANS - April 8, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 8, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" at auction BAC - March 25, 2025
SellerBAC
DateMarch 25, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - March 9, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateMarch 9, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 1, 2024
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
SellerBAC
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 12, 2024
ConditionVF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 8, 2024
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2024
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateAugust 9, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 11, 2026
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateFebruary 11, 2026
ConditionVF
To auction

How much is the silver coin of James I Shilling no date (1603-1604) "Second bust"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Shilling no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" is 140 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Shilling no date (1603-1604) "Second bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Shilling no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Shilling no date (1603-1604) "Second bust"?

To sell the Shilling no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

