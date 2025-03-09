Shilling no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" (United Kingdom, James I)

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Shilling no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" is 140 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Shilling no date (1603-1604) "Second bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Shilling no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.