Shilling no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" (United Kingdom, James I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,925)
- Weight6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter31 mm
- EdgePlain
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodJames I
- DenominationShilling
- Yearno date (1603-1604)
- RulerJames I (King of England)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling no date (1603-1604) "Second bust". This silver coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2063 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place June 15, 2022.
How much is the silver coin of James I Shilling no date (1603-1604) "Second bust"?
According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Shilling no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" is 140 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Shilling no date (1603-1604) "Second bust"?
The information on the current value of the British coin Shilling no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Shilling no date (1603-1604) "Second bust"?
To sell the Shilling no date (1603-1604) "Second bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.