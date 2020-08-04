flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Farthing no date (1603-1625). Oval shape (United Kingdom, James I)

Variety: Oval shape

Obverse Farthing no date (1603-1625) Oval shape - Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Farthing no date (1603-1625) Oval shape - Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight0,5 g
  • Diameter15 mm

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationFarthing
  • Yearno date (1603-1625)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:190 USD
Auction sales chart Farthing no date (1603-1625) Oval shape - Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (6)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing no date (1603-1625) . Oval shape. This copper coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 275 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place September 19, 2023.

Сondition
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1603-1625) at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1603-1625) at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 20, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
397 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1603-1625) at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateFebruary 2, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1603-1625) at auction DNW - June 3, 2021
SellerDNW
DateJune 3, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1603-1625) at auction Spink - August 4, 2020
SellerSpink
DateAugust 4, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing no date (1603-1625) at auction Spink - February 22, 2006
SellerSpink
DateFebruary 22, 2006
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the copper coin of James I Farthing no date (1603-1625), Oval shape?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a coin Farthing no date (1603-1625), Oval shape is 190 USD. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Farthing no date (1603-1625), Oval shape?

The information on the current value of the British coin Farthing no date (1603-1625), Oval shape is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Farthing no date (1603-1625), Oval shape?

To sell the Farthing no date (1603-1625), Oval shape we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

