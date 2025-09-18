flag
Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight14,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,4401 oz) 13,69 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationHalfcrown
  • Yearno date (1604-1619)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1600 USD
Auction sales chart Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage". This silver coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 428 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 4,800. Bidding took place September 13, 2017.

United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 360 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Spink - September 25, 2024
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 25, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
389 $
Price in auction currency 290 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateSeptember 22, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 18, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 22, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction DNW - March 21, 2019
SellerDNW
DateMarch 21, 2019
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 15, 2017
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Spink - March 28, 2017
SellerSpink
DateMarch 28, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Spink - December 2, 2015
SellerSpink
DateDecember 2, 2015
ConditionVF25 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Bonhams - July 8, 2015
SellerBonhams
DateJuly 8, 2015
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Bonhams - July 8, 2015
SellerBonhams
DateJuly 8, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 14, 2015
ConditionVF25 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 24, 2014
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateJune 24, 2014
ConditionVF25 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 5, 2014
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMarch 5, 2014
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 16, 2014
ConditionVF25 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
SellerSpink
DateDecember 1, 2005
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
SellerSpink
DateDecember 1, 2005
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of James I Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" is 1600 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage"?

To sell the Halfcrown no date (1604-1619) "Second coinage" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

