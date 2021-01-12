flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Sixpence 1621 "Sixth bust" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Sixpence 1621 "Sixth bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Sixpence 1621 "Sixth bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight3 g
  • Diameter25 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationSixpence
  • Year1621
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:300 USD
Auction sales chart Sixpence 1621 "Sixth bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1621 "Sixth bust". This silver coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 34595 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place August 15, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sixpence 1621 "Sixth bust" at auction NOONANS - April 8, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 8, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1621 "Sixth bust" at auction CNG - November 20, 2024
SellerCNG
DateNovember 20, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 110 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1621 "Sixth bust" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
SellerStack's
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 16, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1621 "Sixth bust" at auction CNG - May 12, 2022
SellerCNG
SellerCNG
DateMay 12, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1621 "Sixth bust" at auction DNW - February 9, 2021
SellerDNW
DateFebruary 9, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1621 "Sixth bust" at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
SellerSpink
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 12, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1621 "Sixth bust" at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
SellerDNW
DateFebruary 13, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1621 "Sixth bust" at auction DNW - October 10, 2019
SellerDNW
DateOctober 10, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1621 "Sixth bust" at auction DNW - November 15, 2018
SellerDNW
DateNovember 15, 2018
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1621 "Sixth bust" at auction CNG - September 26, 2018
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 26, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1621 "Sixth bust" at auction DNW - December 14, 2017
SellerDNW
DateDecember 14, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1621 "Sixth bust" at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
SellerGrün
DateMay 17, 2017
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1621 "Sixth bust" at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
SellerWAG
DateOctober 2, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1621 "Sixth bust" at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
SellerWAG
DateOctober 2, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1621 "Sixth bust" at auction London Coins - June 7, 2015
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 7, 2015
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1621 "Sixth bust" at auction London Coins - June 7, 2015
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 7, 2015
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1621 "Sixth bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - January 21, 2015
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateJanuary 21, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1621 "Sixth bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 24, 2014
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateJune 24, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1621 "Sixth bust" at auction WAG - June 15, 2014
SellerWAG
DateJune 15, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1621 "Sixth bust" at auction Pegasi Numismatics - May 16, 2012
SellerPegasi Numismatics
DateMay 16, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1621 "Sixth bust" at auction Stack's - September 11, 2008
SellerStack's
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 11, 2008
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of James I Sixpence 1621 "Sixth bust"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Sixpence 1621 "Sixth bust" is 300 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sixpence 1621 "Sixth bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Sixpence 1621 "Sixth bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Sixpence 1621 "Sixth bust"?

To sell the Sixpence 1621 "Sixth bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

