Sixpence 1621 "Sixth bust" (United Kingdom, James I)
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight3 g
- Diameter25 mm
- EdgePlain
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodJames I
- DenominationSixpence
- Year1621
- RulerJames I (King of England)
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1621 "Sixth bust". This silver coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 34595 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place August 15, 2024.
How much is the silver coin of James I Sixpence 1621 "Sixth bust"?
According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Sixpence 1621 "Sixth bust" is 300 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Sixpence 1621 "Sixth bust"?
The information on the current value of the British coin Sixpence 1621 "Sixth bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Sixpence 1621 "Sixth bust"?
To sell the Sixpence 1621 "Sixth bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.