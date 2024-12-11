flag
United KingdomPeriod:1559-1952 1559-1952

Halfcrown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" (United Kingdom, James I)

Obverse Halfcrown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James IReverse Halfcrown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight15 g
  • Pure silver (0,4461 oz) 13,875 g
  • Diameter36 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodJames I
  • DenominationHalfcrown
  • Yearno date (1603-1604)
  • RulerJames I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:5700 USD
Auction sales chart Halfcrown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James I
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage". This silver coin from the times of James I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 185 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 19,000. Bidding took place April 19, 2012.

Сondition
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 11, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateDecember 11, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
3323 $
Price in auction currency 2600 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
5359 $
Price in auction currency 4750 CHF
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
SellerDNW
DateMarch 14, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 15, 2017
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction Spink - March 28, 2017
SellerSpink
DateMarch 28, 2017
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction Spink - January 17, 2017
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 17, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 19, 2012
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateApril 19, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction Spink - March 28, 2012
SellerSpink
DateMarch 28, 2012
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction CNG - May 20, 2009
SellerCNG
DateMay 20, 2009
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
SellerSpink
DateDecember 1, 2005
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction Spink - December 1, 2005
SellerSpink
DateDecember 1, 2005
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" at auction Spink - May 15, 2003
SellerSpink
DateMay 15, 2003
ConditionXF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of James I Halfcrown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage"?

According to the latest data as of February 5, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Halfcrown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" is 5700 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Halfcrown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Halfcrown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Halfcrown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage"?

To sell the Halfcrown no date (1603-1604) "First coinage" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

