United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1917 BM (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,014,714
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1917
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1917 with mark BM. This gold coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 31289 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 50,400. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
11850 $
Price in auction currency 9000 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
18000 $
Price in auction currency 18000 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 21, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 17, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 29, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 21, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date October 19, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
