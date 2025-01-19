flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1917 BM (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1917 BM - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Sovereign 1917 BM - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,014,714

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1917
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1917 with mark BM. This gold coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 31289 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 50,400. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.

United Kingdom Sovereign 1917 BM at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
11850 $
Price in auction currency 9000 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1917 BM at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
United Kingdom Sovereign 1917 BM at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
18000 $
Price in auction currency 18000 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1917 BM at auction VL Nummus - May 18, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1917 BM at auction Heritage - January 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1917 BM at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1917 BM at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1917 BM at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1917 BM at auction Karamitsos - December 11, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1917 BM at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1917 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - April 21, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 21, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1917 BM at auction St James’s - February 24, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1917 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - October 17, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 17, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1917 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - August 29, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 29, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1917 BM at auction Frühwald - July 2, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 2, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1917 BM at auction Cayón - June 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1917 BM at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
United Kingdom Sovereign 1917 BM at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1917 BM at auction Chaponnière - October 21, 2018
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 21, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1917 BM at auction Numisor - October 19, 2018
Seller Numisor
Date October 19, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1917 BM at auction Coinhouse - September 29, 2018
United Kingdom Sovereign 1917 BM at auction Coinhouse - September 29, 2018
Seller Coinhouse
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1917 BM at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
United Kingdom Sovereign 1917 BM at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1917 BM at auction Coinhouse - June 23, 2018
United Kingdom Sovereign 1917 BM at auction Coinhouse - June 23, 2018
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

