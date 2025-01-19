Sovereign 1917 BM (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1917 with mark BM. This gold coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 31289 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 50,400. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.

Сondition UNC (23) AU (2) XF (12) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (10) MS62 (8) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (12) PCGS (11)

