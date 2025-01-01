flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Coins catalog of Charles I (1625-1649)

Total added coins: 173

Period of Charles I
Coin catalogCharles I1625-1649
coinGold
coinSilver
coinCopper
coinPattern
coinSiege coins
Year of the coin

Prices of coins of Charles I

PhotoDescriptionMetalAv. priceUNCAv. pricePROOFSales
Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Charles I
Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust". Plume above the shield. There is a border
Silver$2,000-01Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Charles I
1/2 Unite (Half Unite) 1643
Gold$12,000-016Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Charles I
Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust"
Gold$1,100-1104Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Charles I
3 Unite (Triple unite) 1642 "Small portrait"
Gold$63,000-079Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Charles I
1/2 Unite (Half Unite) 1645 Br
Gold--00Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Charles I
Unite 1642. Two-line declaration
Gold$15,000-07Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Charles I
Unite no date (1625-1642) "Sixth bust"
Gold$5,600-124Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Charles I
3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Small portrait"
Gold$200,000-04Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Charles I
Unite 1643 "Shortened portrait"
Gold$23,000-047Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Charles I
Angel no date (1625-1642). "X" on the right
Gold$3,700-012Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Charles I
3 Unite (Triple unite) 1644 OX "Large portrait"
Gold$72,000-02Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Charles I
Unite no date (1625-1642) "Third bust"
Gold$7,800$35,000059Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Charles I
Unite 1645 "Shortened portrait"
Gold$20,000-01Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Charles I
Unite 1644 OX "Low relief portrait"
Gold$16,000-08Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Charles I
Unite no date (1625-1642) "First bust"
Gold$3,400-0139Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Charles I
3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Large portrait"
Gold$93,000-065Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Charles I
Angel no date (1625-1642). "X" on the left
Gold$2,800-021Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Charles I
Unite 1644 OX "Shortened portrait"
Gold$20,000-016Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Charles I
Unite 1642. Three-line declaration
Gold$18,000-08Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Charles I
1/2 Unite (Half Unite) 1642
Gold--00Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Charles I
Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust"
Gold$2,200-053Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Charles I
3 Unite (Triple unite) 1644 OXON "Large portrait"
Gold$93,000-037Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Charles I
Unite 1643 "Elongated portrait"
Gold$19,000-01Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Charles I
Unite no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins"
Gold$24,000-016Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Charles I
Unite 1645 OX "Shortened portrait"
Gold$7,400-03Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Charles I
Double crown no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins"
Gold$19,000-019Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Charles I
Double crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust"
Gold$2,100-053Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Charles I
Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust"
Gold$6,200-097Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Charles I
Crown no date (1625-1649) "Sixth bust"
Gold$11,000-01Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Charles I
Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust". "CR"
Gold$990-015Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Charles I
Unite 1645 Br "Shortened portrait"
Gold--00Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Charles I
Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust"
Gold$3,600-03Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Charles I
1/2 Unite (Half Unite) 1644 OX
Gold--00Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Charles I
Unite no date (1625-1642) "Second bust"
Gold$4,100-1267Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Charles I
Angel no date (1625-1642). Without "X"
Gold--00Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Charles I
Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Third bust"
Gold$1,800-016Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Charles I
Crown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth bust"
Gold$1,200-095Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Charles I
Double crown no date (1625-1649) "Sixth bust"
Gold$1,600-021Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Charles I
Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust"
Gold$2,100-046Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Charles I
Angel no date (1631-1632) "Briot's coins"
Gold--00Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Charles I
Unite 1646 OX "Shortened portrait"
Gold$38,000-02Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Charles I
Unite no date (1625-1642) "Seventh bust"
Gold$7,100-010Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Charles I
Crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust"
Gold$1,700-062Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Charles I
Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third bust"
Gold$1,100-05Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Charles I
Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust"
Gold$3,800-021Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Charles I
Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust". The bust divides the legend
Gold$1,900-010Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Charles I
Crown no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust"
Gold$3,400-02Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Charles I
3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 OXON "Large portrait"
Gold--00Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Charles I
Crown no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins"
Gold--00Coin photoCoin photo
United Kingdom, Charles I
Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust". Anchor under the portrait
Gold$2,200-01
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomAll English coinsEnglish gold coinsEnglish silver coinsNumismatic auctions