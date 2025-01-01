Coins catalog of Charles I (1625-1649)

United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952
Silver$2,000-01
United Kingdom, Charles I
Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust". Plume above the shield. There is a border
Gold$12,000-016
United Kingdom, Charles I
1/2 Unite (Half Unite) 1643
Gold$1,100-1104
United Kingdom, Charles I
Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust"
Gold$63,000-079
United Kingdom, Charles I
3 Unite (Triple unite) 1642 "Small portrait"
Gold--00
United Kingdom, Charles I
1/2 Unite (Half Unite) 1645 Br
Gold$15,000-07
United Kingdom, Charles I
Unite 1642. Two-line declaration
Gold$5,600-124
United Kingdom, Charles I
Unite no date (1625-1642) "Sixth bust"
Gold$200,000-04
United Kingdom, Charles I
3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Small portrait"
Gold$23,000-047
United Kingdom, Charles I
Unite 1643 "Shortened portrait"
Gold$3,700-012
United Kingdom, Charles I
Angel no date (1625-1642). "X" on the right
Gold$72,000-02
United Kingdom, Charles I
3 Unite (Triple unite) 1644 OX "Large portrait"
Gold$7,800$35,000059
United Kingdom, Charles I
Unite no date (1625-1642) "Third bust"
Gold$20,000-01
United Kingdom, Charles I
Unite 1645 "Shortened portrait"
Gold$16,000-08
United Kingdom, Charles I
Unite 1644 OX "Low relief portrait"
Gold$3,400-0139
United Kingdom, Charles I
Unite no date (1625-1642) "First bust"
Gold$93,000-065
United Kingdom, Charles I
3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 "Large portrait"
Gold$2,800-021
United Kingdom, Charles I
Angel no date (1625-1642). "X" on the left
Gold$20,000-016
United Kingdom, Charles I
Unite 1644 OX "Shortened portrait"
Gold$18,000-08
United Kingdom, Charles I
Unite 1642. Three-line declaration
Gold--00
United Kingdom, Charles I
1/2 Unite (Half Unite) 1642
Gold$2,200-053
United Kingdom, Charles I
Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust"
Gold$93,000-037
United Kingdom, Charles I
3 Unite (Triple unite) 1644 OXON "Large portrait"
Gold$19,000-01
United Kingdom, Charles I
Unite 1643 "Elongated portrait"
Gold$24,000-016
United Kingdom, Charles I
Unite no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins"
Gold$7,400-03
United Kingdom, Charles I
Unite 1645 OX "Shortened portrait"
Gold$19,000-019
United Kingdom, Charles I
Double crown no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins"
Gold$2,100-053
United Kingdom, Charles I
Double crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust"
Gold$6,200-097
United Kingdom, Charles I
Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust"
Gold$11,000-01
United Kingdom, Charles I
Crown no date (1625-1649) "Sixth bust"
Gold$990-015
United Kingdom, Charles I
Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust". "CR"
Gold--00
United Kingdom, Charles I
Unite 1645 Br "Shortened portrait"
Gold$3,600-03
United Kingdom, Charles I
Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust"
Gold--00
United Kingdom, Charles I
1/2 Unite (Half Unite) 1644 OX
Gold$4,100-1267
United Kingdom, Charles I
Unite no date (1625-1642) "Second bust"
Gold--00
United Kingdom, Charles I
Angel no date (1625-1642). Without "X"
Gold$1,800-016
United Kingdom, Charles I
Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Third bust"
Gold$1,200-095
United Kingdom, Charles I
Crown no date (1625-1649) "Fourth bust"
Gold$1,600-021
United Kingdom, Charles I
Double crown no date (1625-1649) "Sixth bust"
Gold$2,100-046
United Kingdom, Charles I
Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust"
Gold--00
United Kingdom, Charles I
Angel no date (1631-1632) "Briot's coins"
Gold$38,000-02
United Kingdom, Charles I
Unite 1646 OX "Shortened portrait"
Gold$7,100-010
United Kingdom, Charles I
Unite no date (1625-1642) "Seventh bust"
Gold$1,700-062
United Kingdom, Charles I
Crown no date (1625-1642) "First bust"
Gold$1,100-05
United Kingdom, Charles I
Crown no date (1625-1642) "Third bust"
Gold$3,800-021
United Kingdom, Charles I
Unite no date (1625-1642) "Fourth bust"
Gold$1,900-010
United Kingdom, Charles I
Double crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust". The bust divides the legend
Gold$3,400-02
United Kingdom, Charles I
Crown no date (1625-1642) "Fifth bust"
Gold--00
United Kingdom, Charles I
3 Unite (Triple unite) 1643 OXON "Large portrait"
Gold--00
United Kingdom, Charles I
Crown no date (1631-1639) "Briot's coins"
Gold$2,200-01
United Kingdom, Charles I
Crown no date (1625-1642) "Second bust". Anchor under the portrait
