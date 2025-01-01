flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Coins of United Kingdom 1642

Gold coins

Obverse Angel no date (1625-1642)
Reverse Angel no date (1625-1642)
Angel no date (1625-1642)Without "X"
Average price
Sales
00
Obverse Angel no date (1625-1642)
Reverse Angel no date (1625-1642)
Angel no date (1625-1642)"X" on the right
Average price3700 $
Sales
012
Obverse Angel no date (1625-1642)
Reverse Angel no date (1625-1642)
Angel no date (1625-1642)"X" on the left
Average price2800 $
Sales
021
Obverse 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1642 Small portrait
Reverse 3 Unite (Triple unite) 1642 Small portrait
3 Unite (Triple unite) 1642 Small portrait
Average price63000 $
Sales
079
Obverse Unite no date (1625-1642) First bust
Reverse Unite no date (1625-1642) First bust
Unite no date (1625-1642) First bust
Average price3400 $
Sales
0139
Obverse Unite no date (1625-1642) Second bust
Reverse Unite no date (1625-1642) Second bust
Unite no date (1625-1642) Second bust
Average price4100 $
Sales
1267
Obverse Unite no date (1625-1642) Third bust
Reverse Unite no date (1625-1642) Third bust
Unite no date (1625-1642) Third bust
Average price7800 $
Sales
059
Obverse Unite no date (1625-1642) Fourth bust
Reverse Unite no date (1625-1642) Fourth bust
Unite no date (1625-1642) Fourth bust
Average price3800 $
Sales
021
Obverse Unite no date (1625-1642) Fifth bust
Reverse Unite no date (1625-1642) Fifth bust
Unite no date (1625-1642) Fifth bust
Average price6200 $
Sales
097
Obverse Unite no date (1625-1642) Sixth bust
Reverse Unite no date (1625-1642) Sixth bust
Unite no date (1625-1642) Sixth bust
Average price5600 $
Sales
124
Obverse Unite no date (1625-1642) Seventh bust
Reverse Unite no date (1625-1642) Seventh bust
Unite no date (1625-1642) Seventh bust
Average price7100 $
Sales
010
Obverse Unite 1642
Reverse Unite 1642
Unite 1642Two-line declaration
Average price15000 $
Sales
07
Obverse Unite 1642
Reverse Unite 1642
Unite 1642Three-line declaration
Average price18000 $
Sales
08
Obverse 1/2 Unite (Half Unite) 1642
Reverse 1/2 Unite (Half Unite) 1642
1/2 Unite (Half Unite) 1642
Average price
Sales
00
Obverse Double crown no date (1625-1642) First bust
Reverse Double crown no date (1625-1642) First bust
Double crown no date (1625-1642) First bust
Average price2100 $
Sales
053
Obverse Double crown no date (1625-1642) Second bust
Reverse Double crown no date (1625-1642) Second bust
Double crown no date (1625-1642) Second bust
Average price2100 $
Sales
046
Obverse Double crown no date (1625-1642) Second bust
Reverse Double crown no date (1625-1642) Second bust
Double crown no date (1625-1642) Second bustThe bust divides the legend
Average price1900 $
Sales
010
Obverse Double crown no date (1625-1642) Third bust
Reverse Double crown no date (1625-1642) Third bust
Double crown no date (1625-1642) Third bust
Average price1800 $
Sales
016
Obverse Double crown no date (1625-1642) Fourth bust
Reverse Double crown no date (1625-1642) Fourth bust
Double crown no date (1625-1642) Fourth bust
Average price2200 $
Sales
053
Obverse Double crown no date (1625-1642) Fifth bust
Reverse Double crown no date (1625-1642) Fifth bust
Double crown no date (1625-1642) Fifth bust
Average price3600 $
Sales
03
Obverse Double crown no date (1625-1649) Sixth bust
Reverse Double crown no date (1625-1649) Sixth bust
Double crown no date (1625-1649) Sixth bust
Average price1600 $
Sales
021
Obverse Crown no date (1625-1642) First bust
Reverse Crown no date (1625-1642) First bust
Crown no date (1625-1642) First bust
Average price1700 $
Sales
062
Obverse Crown no date (1625-1642) Second bust
Reverse Crown no date (1625-1642) Second bust
Crown no date (1625-1642) Second bust
Average price1100 $
Sales
1104
Obverse Crown no date (1625-1642) Second bust
Reverse Crown no date (1625-1642) Second bust
Crown no date (1625-1642) Second bustAnchor under the portrait
Average price2200 $
Sales
01
Obverse Crown no date (1625-1642) Second bust
Reverse Crown no date (1625-1642) Second bust
Crown no date (1625-1642) Second bust"CR"
Average price990 $
Sales
015
Obverse Crown no date (1625-1642) Third bust
Reverse Crown no date (1625-1642) Third bust
Crown no date (1625-1642) Third bust
Average price1100 $
Sales
05
Obverse Crown no date (1625-1649) Fourth bust
Reverse Crown no date (1625-1649) Fourth bust
Crown no date (1625-1649) Fourth bust
Average price1200 $
Sales
095
Obverse Crown no date (1625-1642) Fifth bust
Reverse Crown no date (1625-1642) Fifth bust
Crown no date (1625-1642) Fifth bust
Average price3400 $
Sales
02
Obverse Crown no date (1625-1649) Sixth bust
Reverse Crown no date (1625-1649) Sixth bust
Crown no date (1625-1649) Sixth bust
Average price11000 $
Sales
01

Silver coins

Obverse Crown no date (1625-1642) First type of horseman
Reverse Crown no date (1625-1642) First type of horseman
Crown no date (1625-1642) First type of horseman
Average price3600 $
Sales
2110
Obverse Crown no date (1625-1642) First type of horseman
Reverse Crown no date (1625-1642) First type of horseman
Crown no date (1625-1642) First type of horsemanPlume above the shield
Average price8300 $
Sales
012
Obverse Crown no date (1625-1649) Second type of horseman
Reverse Crown no date (1625-1649) Second type of horseman
Crown no date (1625-1649) Second type of horseman
Average price3200 $
Sales
076
Obverse Crown no date (1625-1649) Second type of horseman
Reverse Crown no date (1625-1649) Second type of horseman
Crown no date (1625-1649) Second type of horsemanPlume above the shield
Average price3300 $
Sales
286
Obverse Crown no date (1625-1642) Third type of horseman
Reverse Crown no date (1625-1642) Third type of horseman
Crown no date (1625-1642) Third type of horseman
Average price8500 $
Sales
190
Obverse Crown no date (1625-1642) Third type of horseman
Reverse Crown no date (1625-1642) Third type of horseman
Crown no date (1625-1642) Third type of horsemanPlume above the shield
Average price2800 $
Sales
044
Obverse Crown no date (1625-1642) Third type of horseman
Reverse Crown no date (1625-1642) Third type of horseman
Crown no date (1625-1642) Third type of horsemanLine under the horseman
Average price7900 $
Sales
01
Obverse Crown no date (1642-1649) Fourth type horseman
Reverse Crown no date (1642-1649) Fourth type horseman
Crown no date (1642-1649) Fourth type horseman
Average price3600 $
Sales
094
Obverse Crown no date (1642-1649) Fifth type of horseman
Reverse Crown no date (1642-1649) Fifth type of horseman
Crown no date (1642-1649) Fifth type of horseman
Average price5400 $
Sales
025
Obverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) First type of horseman
Reverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) First type of horseman
Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) First type of horsemanLine under the horseman
Average price2600 $
Sales
025
Obverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) First type of horseman
Reverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) First type of horseman
Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) First type of horseman
Average price530 $
Sales
179
Obverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) First type of horseman
Reverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) First type of horseman
Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) First type of horsemanPlume above the shield
Average price1300 $
Sales
019
Obverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) Second type of horseman
Reverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) Second type of horseman
Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) Second type of horseman"CR" above the shield
Average price350 $
Sales
286
Obverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) Second type of horseman
Reverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) Second type of horseman
Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) Second type of horseman"CR" above the shield. Plume above the shield
Average price1300 $
Sales
019
Obverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) Second type of horseman
Reverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) Second type of horseman
Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) Second type of horsemanPlume above the shield. Without "CR"
Average price1900 $
Sales
05
Obverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) Second type of horseman
Reverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) Second type of horseman
Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) Second type of horsemanOval shield. "CR" divided by shield
Average price330 $
Sales
587
Obverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) Second type of horseman
Reverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) Second type of horseman
Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) Second type of horsemanPlume above the shield. Oval shield
Average price
Sales
00
Obverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) Third type of horseman
Reverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) Third type of horseman
Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) Third type of horseman
Average price300 $
Sales
5382
Obverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) Third type of horseman
Reverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) Third type of horseman
Halfcrown no date (1625-1642) Third type of horsemanPlume above the shield
Average price330 $
Sales
039
Obverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) Fourth type horseman
Reverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) Fourth type horseman
Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) Fourth type horseman
Average price270 $
Sales
8198
Obverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) Fourth type horseman
Reverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) Fourth type horseman
Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) Fourth type horseman(P) above shield
Average price260 $
Sales
09
Obverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) Fourth type horseman
Reverse Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) Fourth type horseman
Halfcrown no date (1625-1649) Fourth type horsemanSmall horse
Average price
Sales
00
Obverse Halfcrown no date (1642-1649) Fifth type of horseman
Reverse Halfcrown no date (1642-1649) Fifth type of horseman
Halfcrown no date (1642-1649) Fifth type of horseman
Average price600 $
Sales
151
Obverse Shilling no date (1625-1642) First draped bust
Reverse Shilling no date (1625-1642) First draped bust
Shilling no date (1625-1642) First draped bust
Average price4100 $
Sales
2110
Obverse Shilling no date (1625-1642) First draped bust
Reverse Shilling no date (1625-1642) First draped bust
Shilling no date (1625-1642) First draped bustPlume above the shield
Average price4400 $
Sales
111
Obverse Shilling no date (1625-1642) Second draped bust
Reverse Shilling no date (1625-1642) Second draped bust
Shilling no date (1625-1642) Second draped bust
Average price500 $
Sales
050
Obverse Shilling no date (1625-1642) Second draped bust
Reverse Shilling no date (1625-1642) Second draped bust
Shilling no date (1625-1642) Second draped bustPlume above the shield
Average price3600 $
Sales
058
Obverse Shilling no date (1625-1642) Second draped bust
Reverse Shilling no date (1625-1642) Second draped bust
Shilling no date (1625-1642) Second draped bustPlume above the shield. Cross on shield
Average price7300 $
Sales
01
Obverse Shilling no date (1625-1642) Third draped bust
Reverse Shilling no date (1625-1642) Third draped bust
Shilling no date (1625-1642) Third draped bust
Average price1200 $
Sales
275
Obverse Shilling no date (1625-1642) Third draped bust
Reverse Shilling no date (1625-1642) Third draped bust
Shilling no date (1625-1642) Third draped bustPlume above the shield
Average price2500 $
Sales
031
Obverse Shilling no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bust
Reverse Shilling no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bust
Shilling no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bustThere is a border
Average price820 $
Sales
3139
Obverse Shilling no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bust
Reverse Shilling no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bust
Shilling no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bustWithout outline
Average price790 $
Sales
5259
Obverse Shilling no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bust
Reverse Shilling no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bust
Shilling no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bustPlume above the shield. There is a border
Average price2000 $
Sales
01
Obverse Shilling no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bust
Reverse Shilling no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bust
Shilling no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bustPlume above the shield. Without outline
Average price2800 $
Sales
126
Obverse Shilling no date (1625-1642) Fifth portrait type
Reverse Shilling no date (1625-1642) Fifth portrait type
Shilling no date (1625-1642) Fifth portrait type
Average price710 $
Sales
4207
Obverse Shilling no date (1625-1642) Fifth portrait type
Reverse Shilling no date (1625-1642) Fifth portrait type
Shilling no date (1625-1642) Fifth portrait type"N" on the reverse is inverted
Average price430 $
Sales
012
Obverse Shilling no date (1625-1649) Sixth portrait type
Reverse Shilling no date (1625-1649) Sixth portrait type
Shilling no date (1625-1649) Sixth portrait type
Average price160 $
Sales
10330
Obverse Shilling no date (1625-1649) Sixth portrait type
Reverse Shilling no date (1625-1649) Sixth portrait type
Shilling no date (1625-1649) Sixth portrait typeSmall portrait
Average price1900 $
Sales
02
Obverse Shilling no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
Reverse Shilling no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
Shilling no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
Average price1600 $
Sales
140
Obverse Shilling no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
Reverse Shilling no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
Shilling no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait typeShortened broad bust
Average price910 $
Sales
041
Obverse Sixpence no date (1625-1642) Third draped bust
Reverse Sixpence no date (1625-1642) Third draped bust
Sixpence no date (1625-1642) Third draped bust"CR" above the shield
Average price230 $
Sales
018
Obverse Sixpence no date (1625-1642) Third draped bust
Reverse Sixpence no date (1625-1642) Third draped bust
Sixpence no date (1625-1642) Third draped bustPlume above the shield
Average price960 $
Sales
016
Obverse Sixpence no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bust
Reverse Sixpence no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bust
Sixpence no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bust"CR"
Average price290 $
Sales
137
Obverse Sixpence no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bust
Reverse Sixpence no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bust
Sixpence no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bustWithout "CR"
Average price490 $
Sales
01
Obverse Sixpence no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bust
Reverse Sixpence no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bust
Sixpence no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bustWithout outline
Average price120 $
Sales
249
Obverse Sixpence no date (1625-1642) Fifth portrait type
Reverse Sixpence no date (1625-1642) Fifth portrait type
Sixpence no date (1625-1642) Fifth portrait type
Average price730 $
Sales
2108
Obverse Sixpence no date (1625-1642) Fifth portrait type
Reverse Sixpence no date (1625-1642) Fifth portrait type
Sixpence no date (1625-1642) Fifth portrait typeLirnye krestoviny
Average price1300 $
Sales
04
Obverse Sixpence no date (1625-1642) Sixth portrait type
Reverse Sixpence no date (1625-1642) Sixth portrait type
Sixpence no date (1625-1642) Sixth portrait type
Average price130 $
Sales
242
Obverse Sixpence no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
Reverse Sixpence no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
Sixpence no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
Average price160 $
Sales
18
Obverse Sixpence no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
Reverse Sixpence no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
Sixpence no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait typeShortened broad bust
Average price880 $
Sales
03
Obverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) Rose
Reverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) Rose
2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) RoseThere is a border
Average price80 $
Sales
115
Obverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) Rose
Reverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) Rose
2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) RoseWithout outline
Average price190 $
Sales
09
Obverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) Second draped bust
Reverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) Second draped bust
2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) Second draped bustOval shield
Average price430 $
Sales
010
Obverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) Second draped bust
Reverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) Second draped bust
2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) Second draped bustPlume above the shield
Average price160 $
Sales
02
Obverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) Third draped bust
Reverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) Third draped bust
2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) Third draped bust
Average price260 $
Sales
03
Obverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) Third draped bust
Reverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) Third draped bust
2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) Third draped bustPlume above the shield
Average price45 $
Sales
01
Obverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bust
Reverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bust
2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bustWithout outline. "CR" divided by shield
Average price190 $
Sales
19
Obverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bust
Reverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bust
2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bustThere is a border. "CR" divided by shield
Average price350 $
Sales
05
Obverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bust
Reverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bust
2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bustWithout "CR"
Average price120 $
Sales
01
Obverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bust
Reverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bust
2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bustThe shield is more round. Without outline
Average price130 $
Sales
126
Obverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bust
Reverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bust
2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bustRim on obverse or both sides
Average price160 $
Sales
126
Obverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bust
Reverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bust
2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bust(P). (R)
Average price57000 $
Sales
016
Obverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) Fifth portrait type
Reverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) Fifth portrait type
2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1625-1642) Fifth portrait type
Average price140 $
Sales
01
Obverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
Reverse 2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
2 Pence (Halfgroat) no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
Average price160 $
Sales
116
Obverse Penny no date (1625-1642) Rose
Reverse Penny no date (1625-1642) Rose
Penny no date (1625-1642) RoseThere is an outline
Average price100 $
Sales
16
Obverse Penny no date (1625-1642) Rose
Reverse Penny no date (1625-1642) Rose
Penny no date (1625-1642) RoseWithout outline
Average price230 $
Sales
010
Obverse Penny no date (1625-1642) Second draped bust
Reverse Penny no date (1625-1642) Second draped bust
Penny no date (1625-1642) Second draped bustThere is an outline
Average price25 $
Sales
01
Obverse Penny no date (1625-1642) Second draped bust
Reverse Penny no date (1625-1642) Second draped bust
Penny no date (1625-1642) Second draped bustWithout outline
Average price120 $
Sales
04
Obverse Penny no date (1625-1642) Third draped bust
Reverse Penny no date (1625-1642) Third draped bust
Penny no date (1625-1642) Third draped bustWithout outline
Average price170 $
Sales
02
Obverse Penny no date (1625-1642) Third draped bust
Reverse Penny no date (1625-1642) Third draped bust
Penny no date (1625-1642) Third draped bustContour on one side
Average price180 $
Sales
01
Obverse Penny no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bust
Reverse Penny no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bust
Penny no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bust"CR" divided by shield. Without outline
Average price140 $
Sales
04
Obverse Penny no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bust
Reverse Penny no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bust
Penny no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bustWithout "CR". There is an outline
Average price180 $
Sales
011
Obverse Penny no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bust
Reverse Penny no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bust
Penny no date (1625-1642) Fourth draped bustWithout "CR". Without outline
Average price140 $
Sales
319
Obverse Penny no date (1625-1642) Fifth portrait type
Reverse Penny no date (1625-1642) Fifth portrait type
Penny no date (1625-1642) Fifth portrait type
Average price70 $
Sales
06
Obverse Penny no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
Reverse Penny no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
Penny no date (1642-1649) Seventh portrait type
Average price130 $
Sales
012
Obverse Halfpenny no date (1625-1649) Rose
Reverse Halfpenny no date (1625-1649) Rose
Halfpenny no date (1625-1649) Rose
Average price130 $
Sales
042

Copper coins

Obverse Farthing no date (1625-1649)
Reverse Farthing no date (1625-1649)
Farthing no date (1625-1649)
Average price90 $
Sales
144
Obverse Farthing no date (1625-1649)
Reverse Farthing no date (1625-1649)
Farthing no date (1625-1649)CARA
Average price450 $
Sales
01
Obverse Farthing no date (1625-1649)
Reverse Farthing no date (1625-1649)
Farthing no date (1625-1649)Clip
Average price6500 $
Sales
04
Obverse Farthing no date (1625-1649)
Reverse Farthing no date (1625-1649)
Farthing no date (1625-1649)There is a border
Average price170 $
Sales
013
Obverse Farthing no date (1625-1649) Rose
Reverse Farthing no date (1625-1649) Rose
Farthing no date (1625-1649) Rose
Average price160 $
Sales
061
Category
Year
Search