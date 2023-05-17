flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust". Without "CR". There is an outline (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: Without "CR". There is an outline

Obverse Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" Without "CR" There is an outline - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" Without "CR" There is an outline - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight0,5 g
  • Diameter14 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationPenny
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:180 USD
Auction sales chart Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" Without "CR" There is an outline - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (11)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust". Without "CR". There is an outline. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 209 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 360. Bidding took place November 28, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - May 17, 2023
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateMay 17, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Heritage - April 13, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateApril 13, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
SellerHeritage
DateApril 13, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stack's - November 16, 2020
SellerStack's
DateNovember 16, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - September 7, 2016
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 7, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - April 20, 2016
SellerCNG
DateApril 20, 2016
ConditionVF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Gärtner - October 24, 2015
SellerGärtner
DateOctober 24, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - June 17, 2014
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateJune 17, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateMay 29, 2014
ConditionVF30 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - November 28, 2012
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateNovember 28, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - May 24, 2006
SellerCNG
DateMay 24, 2006
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Charles I Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", Without "CR", There is an outline?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", Without "CR", There is an outline is 180 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", Without "CR", There is an outline?

The information on the current value of the British coin Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", Without "CR", There is an outline is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", Without "CR", There is an outline?

To sell the Penny no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", Without "CR", There is an outline we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

