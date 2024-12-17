flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust". Plume above the shield. Without outline (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: Plume above the shield. Without outline

Obverse Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" Plume above the shield Without outline - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" Plume above the shield Without outline - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter32 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationShilling
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:2800 USD
Auction sales chart Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" Plume above the shield Without outline - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (25)Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust". Plume above the shield. Without outline. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1247 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction NOONANS - November 12, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 12, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 190 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - November 6, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateNovember 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
9262 $
Price in auction currency 7500 CHF
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 8, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateMay 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Roxbury’s - July 7, 2023
SellerRoxbury’s
DateJuly 7, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 10, 2022
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 10, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction DNW - June 3, 2021
SellerDNW
DateJune 3, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction DNW - June 3, 2021
SellerDNW
DateJune 3, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction DNW - July 8, 2020
SellerDNW
DateJuly 8, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction DNW - July 8, 2020
SellerDNW
DateJuly 8, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction DNW - April 8, 2020
SellerDNW
DateApril 8, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 19, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction DNW - November 15, 2018
SellerDNW
DateNovember 15, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction DNW - November 15, 2018
SellerDNW
DateNovember 15, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 20, 2018
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction DNW - June 14, 2018
SellerDNW
DateJune 14, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction DNW - December 13, 2016
SellerDNW
DateDecember 13, 2016
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction DNW - December 13, 2016
SellerDNW
DateDecember 13, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction DNW - December 13, 2016
SellerDNW
DateDecember 13, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction DNW - December 13, 2016
SellerDNW
DateDecember 13, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction St James’s - December 4, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Charles I Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", Plume above the shield, Without outline?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", Plume above the shield, Without outline is 2800 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", Plume above the shield, Without outline?

The information on the current value of the British coin Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", Plume above the shield, Without outline is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", Plume above the shield, Without outline?

To sell the Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", Plume above the shield, Without outline we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of Charles ICoins of United Kingdom in 1625All English coinsEnglish silver coinsEnglish coins ShillingNumismatic auctions