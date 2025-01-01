flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Silver coins Shilling of Charles I - United Kingdom

type-coin
type-coin

Shilling 1625

First draped bust
YearMarkDescriptionSalesSales
no date (1625-1642)2110no date (1625-1642)Plume above the shield111
type-coin
type-coin

Shilling 1625

Second draped bust
YearMarkDescriptionSalesSales
no date (1625-1642)050no date (1625-1642)Plume above the shield058no date (1625-1642)Plume above the shield. Cross on shield01
type-coin
type-coin

Shilling 1625

Third draped bust
YearMarkDescriptionSalesSales
no date (1625-1642)275no date (1625-1642)Plume above the shield031
type-coin
type-coin

Shilling 1625

Fourth draped bust
YearMarkDescriptionSalesSales
no date (1625-1642)There is a border3139no date (1625-1642)Without outline5259no date (1625-1642)Plume above the shield. There is a border01no date (1625-1642)Plume above the shield. Without outline126
type-coin
type-coin

Shilling 1625

Fifth portrait type
YearMarkDescriptionSalesSales
no date (1625-1642)4207no date (1625-1642)"N" on the reverse is inverted012
type-coin
type-coin

Shilling 1625

Sixth portrait type
YearMarkDescriptionSalesSales
no date (1625-1649)10330no date (1625-1649)Small portrait02
type-coin
type-coin

Shilling 1642

Seventh portrait type
YearMarkDescriptionSalesSales
no date (1642-1649)140no date (1642-1649)Shortened broad bust041
type-coin
type-coin

Shilling 1631

First issue of Briot
YearMarkDescriptionSalesSales
no date (1631-1632)022
type-coin
type-coin

Shilling 1638

Second issue Briot
YearMarkDescriptionSalesSales
no date (1638-1639)Anchor and "B" on reverse089no date (1638-1639)The crown divides the border. Anchor on obverse and reverse02no date (1638-1639)Triangle. Triangle and anchor014
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of Charles IAll English coinsEnglish coins ShillingNumismatic auctions