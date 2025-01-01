United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952
Silver coins Shilling of Charles I - United Kingdom
Shilling 1625First draped bust
YearMarkDescriptionSalesSalesno date (1625-1642)2110no date (1625-1642)Plume above the shield111
Shilling 1625Second draped bust
Shilling 1625Third draped bust
YearMarkDescriptionSalesSalesno date (1625-1642)275no date (1625-1642)Plume above the shield031
Shilling 1625Fourth draped bust
Shilling 1625Fifth portrait type
YearMarkDescriptionSalesSalesno date (1625-1642)4207no date (1625-1642)"N" on the reverse is inverted012
Shilling 1625Sixth portrait type
YearMarkDescriptionSalesSalesno date (1625-1649)10330no date (1625-1649)Small portrait02
Shilling 1642Seventh portrait type
YearMarkDescriptionSalesSalesno date (1642-1649)140no date (1642-1649)Shortened broad bust041
Shilling 1631First issue of Briot
YearMarkDescriptionSalesSalesno date (1631-1632)022
Shilling 1638Second issue Briot
