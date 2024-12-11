flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationShilling
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:4100 USD
Auction sales chart Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (108)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1067 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust" at auction NOONANS - November 12, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 12, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
316 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - November 6, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateNovember 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
9262 $
Price in auction currency 7500 CHF
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - August 26, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 26, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - June 8, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - June 8, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust" at auction CNG - May 22, 2025
SellerCNG
DateMay 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust" at auction NOONANS - April 8, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 8, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust" at auction NOONANS - April 8, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 8, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionVF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 11, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateDecember 11, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust" at auction CNG - September 11, 2024
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 11, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust" at auction Morton & Eden - April 26, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 18, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust" at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 18, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust" at auction Spink - December 14, 2023
SellerSpink
DateDecember 14, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust" at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateOctober 3, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust" at auction Mowbray Collectables - September 22, 2023
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateSeptember 22, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Where to buy?
How much is the silver coin of Charles I Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust" is 4100 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust"?

To sell the Shilling no date (1625-1642) "First draped bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

