Shilling no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Shilling no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Shilling no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight6 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationShilling
  • Yearno date (1631-1632)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:2300 USD
Auction sales chart Shilling no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot". This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 140 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 7,000. Bidding took place July 19, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - January 22, 2025
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
568 $
Price in auction currency 460 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2025
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
1250 $
Price in auction currency 1250 USD
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction CNG - May 29, 2024
SellerCNG
DateMay 29, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Morton & Eden - April 26, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateFebruary 7, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 20, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 12, 2023
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateSeptember 12, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction NOONANS - July 19, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateJuly 19, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction NOONANS - July 19, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateJuly 19, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction NOONANS - July 19, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateJuly 19, 2023
ConditionFR
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction NOONANS - July 19, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateJuly 19, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 5, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction DNW - September 22, 2021
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 22, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction DNW - January 21, 2021
SellerDNW
DateJanuary 21, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction DNW - April 8, 2020
SellerDNW
DateApril 8, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction DNW - June 6, 2019
SellerDNW
DateJune 6, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction DNW - June 14, 2018
SellerDNW
DateJune 14, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction DNW - November 12, 2015
SellerDNW
DateNovember 12, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Spink - March 26, 2014
SellerSpink
DateMarch 26, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 19, 2012
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateApril 19, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Charles I Shilling no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Shilling no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" is 2300 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Shilling no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Shilling no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Shilling no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot"?

To sell the Shilling no date (1631-1632) "First issue of Briot" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

