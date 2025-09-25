flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust". There is a border (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: There is a border

Obverse Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" There is a border - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" There is a border - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter32 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationShilling
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:820 USD
Auction sales chart Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" There is a border - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (136)Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust". There is a border. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1245 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction NOONANS - November 12, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 12, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
368 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Heritage - September 25, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 25, 2025
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 159 USD
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 17, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateSeptember 17, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Roxbury’s - March 26, 2025
SellerRoxbury’s
DateMarch 26, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Roxbury’s - January 31, 2025
SellerRoxbury’s
DateJanuary 31, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionVF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction WAG - November 3, 2024
SellerWAG
DateNovember 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateOctober 21, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - August 28, 2024
SellerCNG
DateAugust 28, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 8, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateMay 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
SellerPesek Auctions
DateMarch 27, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction St James’s - February 3, 2024
SellerSt James’s
DateFebruary 3, 2024
ConditionFR
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 13, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - October 4, 2023
SellerCNG
DateOctober 4, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateOctober 3, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 12, 2023
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateSeptember 12, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction CNG - August 2, 2023
SellerCNG
DateAugust 2, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 5, 2023
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateJuly 5, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction St James’s - December 4, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionF
To auction
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction St James’s - December 4, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust" at auction WAG - December 7, 2025
SellerWAG
DateDecember 7, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Charles I Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", There is a border?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", There is a border is 820 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", There is a border?

The information on the current value of the British coin Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", There is a border is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", There is a border?

To sell the Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fourth draped bust", There is a border we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
