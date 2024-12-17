flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationShilling
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:1200 USD
Auction sales chart Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (73)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust". This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 878 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 9,000. Bidding took place November 6, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - November 6, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateNovember 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
11114 $
Price in auction currency 9000 CHF
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction NOONANS - June 10, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateJune 10, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction Morton & Eden - April 26, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateMarch 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
SellerNoble Numismatics Pty Ltd
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 15, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - October 15, 2023
SellerTennants Auctioneers
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 3, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 22, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction Holmasto - October 15, 2022
SellerHolmasto
DateOctober 15, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 29, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction Heritage - August 18, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 18, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction Heritage - August 18, 2022
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction Heritage - August 18, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 18, 2022
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction CNG - March 11, 2022
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction CNG - March 11, 2022
SellerCNG
DateMarch 11, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 10, 2022
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 10, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 10, 2022
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 10, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 10, 2022
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateMarch 10, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction St James’s - December 4, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionF
To auction
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" at auction St James’s - December 4, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Charles I Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" is 1200 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust"?

To sell the Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Third draped bust" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of United KingdomCoin catalog of Charles ICoins of United Kingdom in 1625All English coinsEnglish silver coinsEnglish coins ShillingNumismatic auctions