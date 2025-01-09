flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type". "N" on the reverse is inverted (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: "N" on the reverse is inverted

Obverse Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" "N" on the reverse is inverted - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" "N" on the reverse is inverted - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Spink

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationShilling
  • Yearno date (1625-1642)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:430 USD
Auction sales chart Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" "N" on the reverse is inverted - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (12)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type". "N" on the reverse is inverted. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 154 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 750. Bidding took place December 4, 2019.

Сondition
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction Spink - January 9, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 9, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction DNW - April 8, 2020
SellerDNW
DateApril 8, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction DNW - April 8, 2020
SellerDNW
DateApril 8, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
741 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction DNW - April 8, 2020
SellerDNW
DateApril 8, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction Spink - March 24, 2020
SellerSpink
DateMarch 24, 2020
ConditionVF
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction Spink - March 24, 2020
SellerSpink
DateMarch 24, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction Spink - March 24, 2020
SellerSpink
DateMarch 24, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction Spink - March 24, 2020
SellerSpink
DateMarch 24, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction Spink - March 24, 2020
SellerSpink
DateMarch 24, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction DNW - December 5, 2019
SellerDNW
DateDecember 5, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction DNW - December 5, 2019
SellerDNW
DateDecember 5, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type" at auction Künker - March 15, 2011
SellerKünker
DateMarch 15, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
How much is the silver coin of Charles I Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type", "N" on the reverse is inverted?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type", "N" on the reverse is inverted is 430 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type", "N" on the reverse is inverted?

The information on the current value of the British coin Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type", "N" on the reverse is inverted is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type", "N" on the reverse is inverted?

To sell the Shilling no date (1625-1642) "Fifth portrait type", "N" on the reverse is inverted we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

