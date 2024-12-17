flag
Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot". Anchor and "B" on reverse (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: Anchor and "B" on reverse

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationShilling
  • Yearno date (1638-1639)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1400 USD
Auction sales chart Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" Anchor and "B" on reverse - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (89)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot". Anchor and "B" on reverse. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31071 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,800. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.

United Kingdom Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Stack's - March 13, 2025
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Stack's - March 13, 2025
SellerStack's
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
6500 $
Price in auction currency 6500 USD
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction NOONANS - March 11, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMarch 11, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
438 $
Price in auction currency 340 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction NOONANS - March 6, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateMarch 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2025
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 11, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateDecember 11, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - December 3, 2024
SellerNumismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
DateDecember 3, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction CNG - November 20, 2024
SellerCNG
DateNovember 20, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateNovember 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - November 19, 2024
SellerHosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
DateNovember 19, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
SellerCNG
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionVF25 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction CNG - September 26, 2024
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction CNG - May 29, 2024
SellerCNG
DateMay 29, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction CNG - May 29, 2024
SellerCNG
DateMay 29, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMay 10, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Morton & Eden - April 26, 2024
SellerMorton & Eden
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateFebruary 7, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction CNG - February 7, 2024
SellerCNG
DateFebruary 7, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction NOONANS - July 19, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateJuly 19, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction NOONANS - July 19, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateJuly 19, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Charles I Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot", Anchor and "B" on reverse?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot", Anchor and "B" on reverse is 1400 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot", Anchor and "B" on reverse?

The information on the current value of the British coin Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot", Anchor and "B" on reverse is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot", Anchor and "B" on reverse?

To sell the Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot", Anchor and "B" on reverse we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

