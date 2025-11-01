flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Shilling no date (1625-1649) "Sixth portrait type" (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Obverse Shilling no date (1625-1649) "Sixth portrait type" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Shilling no date (1625-1649) "Sixth portrait type" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationShilling
  • Yearno date (1625-1649)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:160 USD
Auction sales chart Shilling no date (1625-1649) "Sixth portrait type" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I
Auction Prices (320)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling no date (1625-1649) "Sixth portrait type". This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1249 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 48,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1649) "Sixth portrait type" at auction MDC Monaco - November 9, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 9, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1649) "Sixth portrait type" at auction St James’s - November 1, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateNovember 1, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1649) "Sixth portrait type" at auction Auction World - October 19, 2025
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 19, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1649) "Sixth portrait type" at auction Heritage - September 25, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 25, 2025
ConditionVF25 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1649) "Sixth portrait type" at auction Stack's - September 18, 2025
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1649) "Sixth portrait type" at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 17, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateSeptember 17, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1649) "Sixth portrait type" at auction CNG - September 10, 2025
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1649) "Sixth portrait type" at auction Davissons Ltd. - July 23, 2025
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateJuly 23, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1649) "Sixth portrait type" at auction Mowbray Collectables - June 24, 2025
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateJune 24, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1649) "Sixth portrait type" at auction TimeLine Auctions - June 11, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateJune 11, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1649) "Sixth portrait type" at auction TimeLine Auctions - June 11, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateJune 11, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1649) "Sixth portrait type" at auction Heritage - June 8, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1649) "Sixth portrait type" at auction Heritage - June 8, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1649) "Sixth portrait type" at auction CNG - June 4, 2025
SellerCNG
DateJune 4, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1649) "Sixth portrait type" at auction London Coins - June 1, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1649) "Sixth portrait type" at auction CNG - May 21, 2025
SellerCNG
DateMay 21, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1649) "Sixth portrait type" at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - May 13, 2025
SellerLockdales Auctioneers
DateMay 13, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1649) "Sixth portrait type" at auction NOONANS - April 30, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1649) "Sixth portrait type" at auction NOONANS - April 30, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1649) "Sixth portrait type" at auction CNG - April 30, 2025
SellerCNG
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1649) "Sixth portrait type" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 29, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1649) "Sixth portrait type" at auction St James’s - December 4, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionAU55 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1649) "Sixth portrait type" at auction St James’s - December 4, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1649) "Sixth portrait type" at auction St James’s - December 4, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionF
To auction
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1649) "Sixth portrait type" at auction St James’s - December 4, 2025
SellerSt James’s
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionF
To auction
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1649) "Sixth portrait type" at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 11, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateDecember 11, 2025
ConditionF
To auction
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1649) "Sixth portrait type" at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 11, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateDecember 11, 2025
ConditionF
To auction
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1649) "Sixth portrait type" at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 11, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateDecember 11, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1649) "Sixth portrait type" at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 11, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateDecember 11, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1649) "Sixth portrait type" at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 11, 2025
SellerTimeLine Auctions
DateDecember 11, 2025
ConditionF
To auction
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1625-1649) "Sixth portrait type" at auction Leu - December 15, 2025
SellerLeu
DateDecember 15, 2025
ConditionF
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Charles I Shilling no date (1625-1649) "Sixth portrait type"?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Shilling no date (1625-1649) "Sixth portrait type" is 160 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Shilling no date (1625-1649) "Sixth portrait type"?

The information on the current value of the British coin Shilling no date (1625-1649) "Sixth portrait type" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Shilling no date (1625-1649) "Sixth portrait type"?

To sell the Shilling no date (1625-1649) "Sixth portrait type" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
