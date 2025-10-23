flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot". Triangle. Triangle and anchor (United Kingdom, Charles I)

Variety: Triangle. Triangle and anchor

Obverse Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" Triangle Triangle and anchor - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles IReverse Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" Triangle Triangle and anchor - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Charles I

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,925)
  • Weight6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • EdgePlain

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCharles I
  • DenominationShilling
  • Yearno date (1638-1639)
  • RulerCharles I (King of England)
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (14)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot". Triangle. Triangle and anchor. This silver coin from the times of Charles I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 503 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 2,800. Bidding took place November 12, 2015.

Сondition
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 23, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateOctober 23, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Spink - February 24, 2021
SellerSpink
DateFebruary 24, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction DNW - December 2, 2020
SellerDNW
DateDecember 2, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Spink - October 7, 2020
SellerSpink
DateOctober 7, 2020
ConditionF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Heritage - February 20, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 20, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction DNW - December 5, 2019
SellerDNW
DateDecember 5, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2018
SellerMorton & Eden
DateNovember 28, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction DNW - June 14, 2018
SellerDNW
DateJune 14, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction DNW - June 14, 2018
SellerDNW
DateJune 14, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction DNW - February 21, 2018
SellerDNW
DateFebruary 21, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction DNW - November 12, 2015
SellerDNW
DateNovember 12, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction DNW - November 12, 2015
SellerDNW
DateNovember 12, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Spink - December 17, 2014
SellerSpink
DateDecember 17, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 24, 2011
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMay 24, 2011
ConditionF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Charles I Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot", Triangle, Triangle and anchor?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot", Triangle, Triangle and anchor is 750 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot", Triangle, Triangle and anchor?

The information on the current value of the British coin Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot", Triangle, Triangle and anchor is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot", Triangle, Triangle and anchor?

To sell the Shilling no date (1638-1639) "Second issue Briot", Triangle, Triangle and anchor we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

